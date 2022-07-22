Tinubu absent as Buhari meets APC stakeholders in Aso Rock

At the meeting is the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Idris Wase, and presidential running mate of the party, Kashim Shettima.Also present are some state governors elected under the party including Babagana Zulum (Borno); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe); former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, and former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh.

In the meeting as well are the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; APC national officer, Emma Eneukwu, among others.

However, the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu is absent.

More details to come soon…