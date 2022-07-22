ASUU: SSANIP set to join NLC in nationwide protest

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnic (SSANIP) has directed its members to join the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on its proposed nationwide protest over the about five months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which has crippled university education in the country.
In a letter signed by the National Secretary of SSANIP, Comrade, Hussaini Yusuf Gwandu, the Association said the nationwide protest would not have been necessary if the political class had placed any value on Education and the Development of the Nation.
The letter reads: “The Leadership of our great union heartily commend the display of solidarity by the organized labour in ensuring a lasting solution to the serial industrial crises bedevilling the Nigerian Education Sector
“It is very sad to state that this nationwide protest would not have been necessary if the political class had placed any value on education and the development of our nation.
“We use this medium to also advise the Government to address all grey areas, putting in perspective the grievance of various Unions in the Education Sector for the purpose of equity, and ensuring enduring peace and industrial harmony.
“We reaffirm our confidence in the Leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and direct all members of our Union to comply with the Nationwide protest slated for Tuesday 26th and Wednesday 27 July 2022.

