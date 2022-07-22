2023: INEC opens 8 centres for PLWDs in Lagos to get registered, obtain PVCs

As the 2023 elections draw near, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has opened eight special centres in Lagos State for Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) for them to have seamless registration in the state.

Head of INEC Voter Registry, Muyiwa Yusuf, made this disclosure on Friday, saying that the exercise which is slated for July 25th and 26th, would be done in collaboration with the Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs (LASODA).

The eight designated centres are; Ikorodu- Ikorodu Central LG; Badagry- Ability and Disability Centre, Ajara; Ikeja- Old Secretariat; Lagos Island- Onikan Youth Centre; Epe- Sports Recreation Centre; Idi-Araba Correctional Centre; Teslim Balogun Stadium and Oko-Baba, Ebute-Metta.

Yusuf, who briefed newsmen at the Bagaulda Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, said the commission put in place special consideration for the registration of PLWDs, assuring that going by the partnership with the Lagos State government, the two days will be well utilized to ensure that the affected were well captured.

“There are people who cannot thump print, INEC has biometric machines that will capture them. For people with visual impairment, you might need someone you trust on election day. We also have a provision for braille so that they can read the paper. For people with low vision like albinism, we provide magnifying glasses,” he stated.

The INEC official lamented that over one million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected out of over six million registrants for the 2023 elections in Lagos State, urging the concerned persons to go to their respective local governments for collection.

This was just as he further disclosed that over 75,000 PLWDs were captured in the entire country since the electoral body began the CVR exercise for the next year’s elections.

Yusuf, however, posited that the new window opened by the state government would have provided a better opportunity to PLWDs if the exercise had been activated much earlier.

The General Manager, LASODA, Mr Dare Dairo, while noting that PLWDs were affected by social poverty as a result of exclusion, said this was part of the reasons the Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu- led administration came up with the idea to get PLWDs involved.

“In collaboration with INEC, we have created special centres across Lagos to get registered and revalidate their PVCs. We have designated INEC officials who are at the various centres and carried out a feasibility study.

“It is for the PLWDs to take advantage of this window to get their PVCs for the forthcoming elections,” he said.

