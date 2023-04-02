By Segun Adebayo

In what started like a quiet storm early in the year, budding music star, Fatima Nda-Isaiah, also known as Tima, has made her debut with her first single, entitled ‘Angels’.

With expectations high ahead of the release, Tima had said the song, when released, could end up a significant surge on Nigeria’s music landscape.

“Angels”, featuring Prince Miah, signals the beginning of the music career of Tima, a singer/songwriter who said in a line of the lyrics in her new single that she was set to “defy the law of gravity!”

The genre, described as a mix of Afro rhythm and blues with a touch of soul, eulogizes the power and beauty of inner conviction and attentiveness to the small gentle voice.

“In a world where many young people are under a lot of pressure to conform or gravitate towards the crowd, I believe that reflection is a valuable asset,” Tima said. “It’s in light of this that I repeatedly described myself as a ‘rebel’ in the piece.”

The EP, dropping in May, also features Prince Miah, a young Nigerian artiste based in Jos, Plateau State.

She started her singing career as a performer in her school band, but only singing covers of music by other artistes. As time went on, she discovered her passion for writing music as well as singing.

Tima said her desire is to make a mark on the Afro-music genre.

“I’m aware that the beat is very important to young people, but I also spend a lot of time thinking about lyrics. I believe that music, apart from being relatable, should also convey a positive message,” she said.





