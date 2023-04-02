By Segun Adebayo

Leading Hair brand in lagos, Shaddash hair has announced star actress Kehinde Bankole as its latest brand ambassador.

Shaddash Hair deals in all kinds of luxury hairs, extensions and accessories for women. They are a popular brand with with fashion connoisseurs both home and abroad.

They have nollywood actresses such as Yewande Adekoya, Mide Martins, Zainab Bakare and Yetunde Barnabas in their retinue of past and present ambassadors. Their latest catch, Kehinde Bamkole, was unveiled at a colorful ceremony held on Tues28th of March 2023.

Speaking at the unveiling, Shaddash Hair CEO, Folashade Adegbenga noted that “the choice of Kehinde Bankole was a culmination of the company’s culture of associating with the best of the best. Kehinde BANKOLE is already a household name in the creative industry “.

Bankole in her reactions appreciated the management of Shaddash hair for finding her worthy to be on board. In her words, “I am most excited to be joining shaddash hair as their new brand ambassador. It is to me, a great development for my brand. Their integrity and enchanting customer service delivery is top notch. It stands them out among other competitive brands in the country”.

The company’s media director, Bello Idris of Emiralty Africa opined that having Kehinde Bankole as a face of Shaddash Hair brand is progress. This is because Kehinde Bankole has built a relatable brand for herself – a household name without identity crisis. An actress of her caliber is always a right choice for any growth oriented organization.

