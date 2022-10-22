Tim Godfrey’s fearlessly concert not overwhelming for me — Director En’Man

The popular gospel concert, Tim Godfrey’s Fearless Concert may have come and gone but one of the brains behind its success, Akhabue Evans Ebalu also known as Director En’man has said directing a live concert of that magnitude brought out the best in him.

The event which was held at Eko Convention Center, Lagos Nigeria had top Nigerian and foreign gospel singers in attendance raising the concert to heights where he had to raise his game to match the intensity of the concert.

Director En’man is a Music Video Director who’s been behind great projects for gospel musicians such as Nathaniel Bassey, Ada, Sinach, Samsong, Moses Bliss, Eben, Testimony Jaga, and Prosper Ochimana, just to name a few.

Speaking with Tribune Online about the concert and how he managed to to handle it professionally, Director En’man said he was not overwhelmed.

He added that he had handled larger projects in the past including his involvement in Loveworld Festival of Music & Arts which held in Nasrec, Johannesburg, South Africa in 2015 and 2017.

Directer En’man also said he is happy with the result of the project and that he’s been getting positive feedback after one of the songs from the live recording was released by Tim Godfrey.

One of the songs that caught people’s attention at the concert was “God Turned It Around” in which Tim Godfrey featured Nathaniel Bassey and Tim Bowman Jr.

