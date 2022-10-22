Ex-NURTW president, Yasin’s endorsement of Tinubu in order, MC Oluomo tells critics

The chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo), has risen in defence of a former president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Najeem Yasin, over the latter’s endorsement of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu.

Yasin, the National Deputy President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), had recently unveiled a support group, Yasin for Tinubu/Shettima Presidency, in Kwara State and called on the residents to vote massively for Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, in the forthcoming election.

The former NURTW president described Tinubu and Shettima as the best candidates for the 2023 presidency, given what the two had achieved as former governors of their respective states, Lagos and Borno.

But some members of the NLC chided him for endorsing Tinubu.

However, Akinsanya described Yasin’s action as a step in the right direction.

According to Akinsanya, Yasin was only exercising his fundamental human right as a citizen and a visionary leader.

He warned the union members from using derogatory words against the erstwhile transport union boss.

He said: “It is those who don’t know the personality of Alhaji Yasin and his achievements as NURTW president that would abuse him. This is the man that took the NURTW to the international level by joining the international transport union.

“He also became a board member of International Transport Association in London by a dint of hard work and uprightness.

“During his tenure as NURTW president, he ensured peace among all union chapters, especially in some South-West states where there were crises. He introduced several reforms that made the NURTW a respected union. He is an advocate of peaceful co-existence and progressive unionism.”

Akinsanya berated those casting aspersions on the personality of Alhaji Yasin, saying they were ignorant of his contributions to the stability of the NURTW and the recognition the union enjoys today.

