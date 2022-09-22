Three female students found dead in Ojukwu Varsity hostel

Three students of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam campus, Anambra State were on Saturday found dead in the hostel.

A source identified the students as Obidiaso Chidera (200 level Political Science), Mercy (200 level Pharmacy) and Emmanuella (200 level Business Administration).

The cause of their deaths was not clear as of press time, but some people on campus suspected murder, as they were locked in their room from outside.

A source said, “The students were locked up in the apartment. When we got access to the apartment, we found them lifeless with two of them on their beds in the room, while the third lifeless body was found in the kitchen.”

The management of the institution, while confirming the incident, said the death of the students came as a shock.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Dr Harrison Madubueze, in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, on Saturday, said, “The university management received with rude shock the news of the death of three of our students. At the moment, the date, time and manner of their death are still uncertain.

“However, the security operatives are investigating the matter and at the appropriate time, they will make the findings public.”

Madubueze said the university was not aware that any of its students in the second-year class and above were still within the University environment.

“This is because the institution closed on Wednesday 24th August 2022 after the second-semester examination and will resume on October 1st, 2022,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE