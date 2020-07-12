With Heir Apparent, it is a new dawn for Nigerian youths —Adebanwo

By Kola Muhammed
For a country reputed to possess one of the most teeming youth populations in the world, much has been said about its abundance of human capital and the desire to harness it.

With a growing number of youths dotting all sectors of the economy, especially entertainment and sports, a UK-based outfit, Heir Apparent, has expressed its readiness to create platforms that would discover new talents in sports and entertainment and be nurtured into greatness.

The group, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom (UK), through its subsidiary, Heir Apparent Management, sees it as a chance to be at the forefront of a youth-oriented evolution through building of capacities of youths in the country.

R gathered that Heir Apparent has concluded plans to float an initiative for the youth in Nigeria with over 20 overseas automotive after-care companies’ specialists flying into the country to hold a workshop session for teeming youths across different states.

In a statement obtained by R, one of the directors of Heir Apparent, Steven South, expressed his optimism for Nigerian youths whose capacities across would experience significant boost across industries such as entertainment, automotive, aviation and marine, as well as their plans to visit Nigeria as soon as global transportation resumes.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to work with youths, across the industries of music, to sports and automotive, among other skills and we will be building their capacity for a period of about four weeks with world-class specialists to train them.”

“We are visiting the country as soon as the borders are open to start the preparation with various organisations and individuals as our programme would change the future of youths in the country.”

Idowu Adebanwo, director of entertainment and sports division of the group, who also manages Davido’s UK affairs, was said to have been added to the team to provide network with major celebrities and up-and-coming artistes as well as young talented footballers who he currently sponsors in Nigeria.

It was also gathered that Heir Apparent would be partnering with Mayvinci, a European corporation owned by a Nigerian, in its bid to build capacities and facilitate the next generation of stars across industries.

 

