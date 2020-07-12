Why I make ‘Happy’ music —Millywine

Fast-rising music artiste, Millywine, has said his passion for creating timeless and happy music has been fuelling his desire to keep pushing on despite the challenges confronting many new artistes in the music industry.

Speaking with R about his music journey, Millywine, said his brand of music is geared towards creating ‘happiness’ for the people .

He said, “I’ve always been more of a basketball guy who loved writing raps. With time, I evolve my sound knowing I was a better singer than a rapper but I still often infuse both in my music.

“The journey hasn’t been easy but it has been a lesson all through like various experiences. Imagine when a label from Tanzania hit me up and talked about signing me only to suddenly change plans and even block me. This happened many times, but i just focused on improving my sound. You meet these various people/labels who promise these things and end up leaving you hanging. At some point, I felt like I wasn’t good enough but I just kept moving.

“I just want to do what I love and spread it as far as it can reach. I want to make music that people can relate with. I want to see people happy. My music is happy music and colorful.

“I try to be relatable and fun with every music I make. I make music any age or race would relate to. That is why I said earlier that locally or internationally you vibe, and I hope to push the culture way beyond our borders.”

Speaking about his songs, he said, “The song, ‘Run Up’ is simply me just stating that I’m going live my life to the fullest and have fun every day of my life. I can sure do this with my lady on my side, so I’m like ‘would you ‘Run Up’ on me’ to all the beautiful ladies.”

