Wike to meet NANS, NUT, Area Council Chairmen over FCT teachers’ strike

Amid mounting tension over the prolonged shutdown of public primary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has suspended its planned mass protest following decisive interventions by top security and legislative leaders and a firm bailout commitment by the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike.

NANS President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, and Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, NANS National PRO, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja after a marathon round of high-level engagements on Tuesday, disclosed that the series of meetings—which began with the Department of State Services (DSS) and culminated in talks with the House Committee on FCT and the Minister himself—have laid a clear path to reopen the schools without further delay.

“There’s no greater priority than getting our children back in the classroom,” the statement said. “After thorough discussions, we now have concrete assurances that the salary arrears crisis crippling public primary schools in the FCT will be resolved in days, not weeks.”

According to the statement, the FCT remains the only part of Nigeria running full local government autonomy, which makes the Area Councils solely responsible for paying primary school teachers—a fact that emerged during the tripartite meetings.

“From our engagement with the Honourable Minister, it is clear the FCT Administration is not directly responsible for the backlog of teachers’ salaries. Yet, in good faith, the Minister stepped in to propose a bailout covering 60% of the arrears, with the Area Councils paying the balance.”

They added that when this arrangement stalled, Wike ordered the withholding of Area Council Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for May and June to ensure funds are available to pay the teachers.

“Based on this move, the withheld funds should be ready before the end of this week, and we expect concrete action before our next joint meeting on Thursday,” the statement further noted.

The Chairman of the House Committee on FCT, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara, was also praised for brokering the critical dialogue that unlocked the stalemate.

In view of this progress, the NANS leadership has officially suspended its planned protest at the FCTA Secretariat, warning, however, that students would not hesitate to mobilise again if any party reneges.

“Our position is clear: no child must be denied access to education due to government lapses. We will hold every stakeholder accountable until all classrooms are reopened and teachers paid,” President Oladoja stressed.

A decisive meeting involving the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) FCT, the FCT Minister, Area Council Chairmen, and NANS leadership will be held on Thursday, 4 July, to finalise modalities for the full resumption of public primary schools across the territory.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE