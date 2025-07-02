2027: Obidient movement chieftain mocks APC over new coalition

A chieftain of the Obidient Movement and President of the Ebonyi State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Dr Eze Emmanuel Eze, has noted that the recent efforts by a coalition of opposition politicians to coalesce into a common platform have unsettled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He observed that the knee-jerk actions by the APC, including the sudden removal of its National Chairman and attempts to frustrate the opposition, are clear signs that the party is feeling the heat from the strategic manoeuvres of the coalition.

Eze, who spoke to some journalists against the backdrop of the recent adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the mega opposition party, described the development as timely. He stressed that the ruling party is aware that time is up for its alleged programme of deception and poor governance.

He remarked: “In my reading of the room, the coalition has achieved one thing, and that is that APC is now resorting to reactionary tactics. That, to me, is the beginning of the collapse of the house of cards that APC actually represents.

“Tinubu should explore just one option: let him focus on conducting a credible election without having himself on the ballot. That way, Nigerians will forgive him his shortcomings, because we are a truly religious nation.”

He added: “The removal of Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje from office shows that the centre can no longer hold for APC. It shows that APC is now a house on fire. Do not allow their propaganda machinery to tell you otherwise.

“The coalition is giving APC a big run-up on their game of deception. Those who described Tinubu as the Prince himself in The Prince by Machiavelli are not mistaken. Unlike Sun Tzu, who is more philosophical and intellectually inclined in the use of strategy, Tinubu comes across as a ruthless power monger who substitutes deception with the ruthless display of brute force.”

Eze noted that Nigerians could now be rest assured that a credible alternative platform has emerged to give them genuine hope of redemption from the current tragedy of policy inconsistencies and dehumanising socioeconomic conditions, defined by the government’s indifference.

While pointing out the disparity between President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration and the Obidient Movement, Eze maintained that, unlike the ADC, the APC is a special purpose vehicle cobbled together solely to grab power.

He added: “And you must remember that a criminal steals from the same neighbourhood with the same alacrity… Hunger and bad governance have kept Nigerians wide awake. Everybody is now vigilant. Nobody will wait to go to court instead of coming out to vote and settle scores at the polling booths.

“It has now dawned on us all that no politician rigs, buys votes, or steals elections to serve the people. APC’s focus was, and still remains, power grab and ostentatious display in yachts and designer cars.

“For us in the Obidient Movement, we are focused on building a new Nigeria, where justice, peace, and progress moderate the distribution of national wealth and opportunities. In fact, for the Obidient Movement, an egalitarian society is all that matters.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE