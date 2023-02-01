The experience of getting a dog has an uncommon feel to it that words sometimes cannot explain

Things you should consider before getting a dog

In typical Nigerian families, dogs are kept for security purposes and nothing more. Some keep them for other reasons. Whichever category you are, there are things you should consider before getting a dog.

The experience of getting a dog has an uncommon feel to it that words sometimes cannot explain. Why? A dog can become a big part of your life, way more than for security purposes.

Here are few things to put into consideration before getting a dog:

1. Your reason for getting one

Why do you think you need a dog? For security reasons, for companionship, because of peer pressure, for health purposes?

2. What are your family members saying about it?

If you are not getting a dog as an individual and you have a family living with you, you need to consider what your family thinks about it.

3. Can you commit to the dog?

Can you commit to the dog and for how long? Will you be there for the dog and its puppies when it reproduces? Can you feed the dog regularly and handle its appetite? Can you see to the care of the dog, health wise and body wise?

Does the dog or your pet fit into your lifestyle? You do not want to merely choose a dog because of what it looks like without knowing whether it will fit into your lifestyle- work, health etc.

5. Do you prefer an adult dog or a young puppy?

You need to decide whether you want an adult dog or a puppy.

6. Is your home danger free for the dog?

To prevent accidents, you need to take away things that can harm them like cords, poisonous food, etc.

