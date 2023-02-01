RTEAN national president urges members to be law-abiding

The Executive National President of Road Transport Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Amb. Musa Muhammed Maitakobi has urged members of the association across the country to be law abiding citizens and not take law into their own hands in the conduct of their lawful business.

Maitakobi made this known to the RTEAN members during the inauguration of Newly Executive of the Association at their Headquarters in Abuja,, adding that justice equity and fraternity is the key success to any organisation in the society.

He appealed to the newly-sworn in RTEAN Chairman, Ekiti State Chapter to carry everyone along, adding that listening to sycophants and hypocrites has always been the bane of leadership,

He advised him to understand that he was a follower in the past but today a leader that should set good example among his followers

In his remarks shortly after the Inauguration, the RTEAN Chairman of Ekiti Comrade Sunday Adeola expressed his happiness over the Inauguration, saying it is a dream come true.

He commended the National Chairman of the association for considering him worthy to be honoured him with such an appointment.

He prays to God Almighty in his knowledge, wisdom and understanding to give RTEAN members courage to protect the prestige of the Association wherever the find themselves,

Adeola urged members in the state to shun anything that is capable of causing crisis in the state.

While commending the National Chairman, Adeola described him as God chosen who have made an indelible mark and turned around the association for good.

He called on members to show commitment and work together as a team for the betterment of the association in the state and Nigeria in general.





“Since inception of his tenure as RTEAN National President, Amb. Dr. Musa Maitakobi, the stakeholders in the transport sector have described him as reformer in the sector, and the association had recorded positive successes,” he stated.

