Things to avoid while applying for a visa

A visa is a permit to enter or leave a country. It is usually authorized by the authorities of the country you are visiting.

Applying for a visa can be tiring, time consuming, and requires a lot of resources and energy.

Immigration officials go the extra mile to ensure a country’s safety. This is why applications are usually seriously scrutinized.

However, visa rejection will not be a good compensation and reward for all your efforts.

This is why you need to be aware of the things you shouldn’t do or have while applying for your visa.

1. Involvement in criminal activities

Past criminal records could be a barrier to getting your visa approved. While applying, it is important that you stay clear of issues that could tamper with your self image.

No immigrant will permit a criminal into their country because such an applicant will be a threat to the peace of that country.

2. An expired passport

While applying for a visa, be sure of the status of your passport. An expired passport will thrash all your efforts. Renew your passport depending on the rules of the country you are traveling to.

3. Lack of proper preparation

Refusing to make proper preparation will tamper with the approval of your visa while applying. You must have proof of accommodation, a valid travel insurance and a well composed letter of your intention to travel. This takes proper planning. Prepare yourself as much as you can for anything. You must not be caught off guard.

4. Lies or forged documents

Your documents are thoroughly checked to be sure there are no lies or fake ones.





Submitting fake or forged documents will deny you the opportunity to get a visa. This is because they have rules and guidelines to follow before giving their approval.

This is why you should submit original copies of your documents and try not to forge any of them.

5. Filing incorrect information

While applying for a visa, cross check your documents over and over again to be sure you are not missing out on any information.

Avoid spelling errors and fill up every section with genuine answers.

Apart from being denied your visa, if you are caught using fake documents in another country, you might be banned or denied future approval.

6. Overconfidence

It is important that you are confident while answering your interviewer, but overconfidence might just ruin all your efforts.

Try not to present yourself as a wise person or boast about your approval when you’ve not been granted one.

Expressing total confidence during your interview is a great mistake to make while applying for a visa.

7. Disrespecting the interviewer

Being rude or disrespectful to your interviewer is one of the things you shouldn’t do while applying for a visa.

Even if you are connected to the top officials in the immigration office, you might still respect your interviewer.

This is because you don’t have control over the life of the person you are connected to.

8. Giving out too much information

While applying for a visa, it is important that you don’t give out unnecessary or too much information.

Make sure your answers are as concise and simple as possible.

