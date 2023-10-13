Social media users continue to express excitement over a trending video of popular Nigerian artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland, leaving a hospital in Atlanta, United States of America, with a set of twins.

Tribune Online reports that the couple welcomed their twins on Tuesday have now revealed their new bundles of joy to the world.

In the video, a voice can be heard saying, “Grandpa is the photographer. Hello Atlanta, hello world. We are having our first car ride in Grandpa’s Bentley.”

The mother of the babies, Chioma, is seen in the video carrying the two babies while sitting in a wheelchair, while Davido, who is apparently in a joyous mood, stands by her side.

The video continues to generate excitement from netizens, who took to social media to express their happiness over the new additions to Adeleke’s family.

Reacting to the video on X, a user @britikoplease wrote, “Awww they look so happy 😍😍.”

Another user, @softgirlmo tweeted, “They lost 1 and got 2 so happy for them.”

“Wow I’m so happy right now 😊

I just dey smile like mumu 😁.” @Makayoveli07 tweeted.

“I’m sooooo happy 💃💃💃💃. Congratulations David and Chioma Adekele. These bundles of joy will live long in good health of body and mind. May God always protect you all.” @Ivansgold prayed.

@Nifaa1 wrote, “Who says there is no GOD, he said for your shame i’ll give your double 🙏 congrats Obo nd Chioma.”





“What God cannot do does not exist.

double blessing 👏🏽.” @Valerazze opined.

