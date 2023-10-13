The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has charged the 20 newly sworn-in commissioners and 22 special advisers to be free from corruption, responsible, and committed to serving the people of the state.

Abiodun gave this charge at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Obas Complex, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Friday.

The new commissioners and special advisers will assist him in running the affairs of the state. He immediately assigned portfolios to both the commissioners and the special advisers.

Abiodun urged them to prepare for the challenges ahead and view their appointment as a unique privilege, a call to service, as well as an opportunity to reflect excellence in the discharge of their duties.

Abiodun noted that he had inaugurated men and women of integrity who would support his government in the effective implementation of government policies and programmes.

“We have to hit the ground running as a formidable team and serve the people of the state without blemish.

See your appointment as a clarification call and render selfless service. We cannot afford to disappoint our people. Avoid any activities that this administration will not be proud of,” he said.

The governor, who disclosed that there would be further appointments, noted that plans for the creation of new ministries had already been concluded and would be announced soon.

The new commissioners are Messrs. Oladapo Okubadejo, Olaolu Olabimtan, Jamiu Omoniyi, Akinsanya Adebowale, Olusina Ogungbade, Abayomi Arigbabu, Ganiu Hamzat, and Oludotun Taiwo.

Others include Emmanuel Sofela, Olugbenga Dairo, Bolu Owootomo, Oladimeji Oresanya, Ademola Balogun, Sesan Fagbayi, Olatunji Odunlami, and Wasiu Isiaka.

Also included are Mrs. Funmilayo Efuape, Adijat Motunrayo-Adeleye, Olufemi Ilori-Oduntan, and Tomi Coker.”

