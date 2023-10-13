The Kano State Government has organised a mass wedding, uniting 3,600 couples in a bid to discourage adultery, prostitution, and illicit affairs.

These newlyweds primarily consisted of widows, widowers, divorcees, and spinsters from various parts of the state’s 44 Local Government areas.

The wedding ceremony took place at the Emir’s palace in Kano and was attended by prominent figures, including the state governor, Abba Yusuf, and the leader of Kwankwasiyya, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso.

During the wedding ceremony, Governor Yusuf emphasised that the mass wedding was a testament to the state’s commitment to preserving cultural traditions and promoting social cohesion.

He highlighted that this initiative offered the newlyweds a memorable and cost-effective means to formalize their unions.

The festivities continued with wedding ceremonies and a traditional feast, known as “walima,” scheduled at the Government House on the following Saturday, further celebrating this collective union.

The governor stated that this initiative aimed not only to strengthen the bonds between couples but also to underscore the state’s commitment to supporting its citizens and celebrating the institution of marriage.

Governor Abba expressed his satisfaction and commended the Hisbah board and the Ministry of Health for executing their responsibilities, particularly as the initiative extended its benefits to the less privileged and people with disabilities.

The Commander General of the Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, acknowledged the timeliness of the government’s efforts in sponsoring mass weddings, emphasising that it would provide assistance, especially during difficult times, and help in curbing sexual abuse.

