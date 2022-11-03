Theophilus Danjuma’s warning

Editorial
By Tribune Online
Of politicians Lagos-Ibadan Lagdo NDLEA’s Ikorodu cocaine haul ICPC’s budget padding allegation,Ariwoola The frustrated LAUTECH graduate The jilted murderer ASUU’s indefinite strike, Makurdi Cross River widows N136bn for workers of moribund refineries, Lawyers’ rampage Of foreign airlines NEMA’s alert The Elegushi tragedy Nigeria’s Commonwealth Games OBJ’s National grid LASTMA’s excesses, Professor Akin Mabogunje Adieu, Professor Akin Mabogunje JAMB’s FG’s car gifts A sterling record, As debt servicing exceeds revenue, NSCDC’s alert The attack on the Brigade Tobi Amusan’s world record Payment of pensions Nigeria’s N4.2trn loss, The attack on Akwa, prison Still on voter, Fuel crisis again!, vote buying Nigeria’s basketball ban, States and UBEC’s unutilised, The collapsing Lagos, Worsening malaria scourge, Averting the ECOWAS/FAO, The Lagos okada ban WASSCE: Zamfara, Africa’s Maths champion Drug test for political, Beyond the deposition of Zamfara emirs, May Day That $50000 theft, NEF’s call for Buhari, Beyond the declaration, Rethinking the concept The vandalism of Abuja, Still on teenagers’ descent Political parties, E. A Adeboye, The invasion girls The rapid decline, Toxic fuel in circulation, Rivers and police trust, Police recruitment: PSC’s alarm on armed robbers, Gbajabiamila’s call for higher, Burkina Faso The huge cost, Yahaya Now that Twitter PHCN’s hidden N14.7bn, Why torment pensioners, corruption The Magodo infamy, As Eagles begin Road crashes: The loss of 14,773 Nigerians Year 2021 FG’s proposed higher taxes, MDAs Akinlabi The rise in cultism cases in schools, The Nembe oil spill, Customs mmiri Bandits’ takeover gas Unilorin Reps’ alarm on insecurity in FCT, Cyberbullying Maina: Banks’ complicity This climate of insecurity, Schools and delayed results, Customs’ move to impound private jets, Why state of emergency, FG’s bursary for education undergraduates, The call for border, Battling hard drugs, Still on Nigeria’s unending borrowing,killings rail travel Presidency’s condemnation of Yoruba, nurses NIMC debts El-Rufai’s lamentation, vaccination Where is Igboho associates, The obscene display, Nigeria’s Nairobi 2021 outing, Buhari’s concern over Jos killings, Nigerians and worsening conditions, status of Nigeria’s international airports, Tokyo and Nigeria, Surging Covid-19 and the absconding travellers, The stalled US arms , rise against killer herdsmen, Cholera again!, Officer Dairo’s gallantry, Secondary school students, The Zuma jail, Boko Haram’s killing spree, ACF’s alarm on youth, become engines of growth, Lawan’s economic doctrine, Two years of ninth, Two children , Twitter and Nigeria, Nigeria: Calming the storm, The planned population, Handling the security crisis , On contingent of youths, m, Nigeria as worst country, Ojo Pantami’s baggage, Yinka Odumakin Twitter Chibok girls, NEF’s verdict insecurity Ebonyi killings, The terrifying container crash, Kaduna’s frightening casualty, NAFDAC’s alarm on substandard, The crushed Onitsha, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala food policing service chiefs Escalating boundary clashes, The Executive Order on Covid-19 The one man, one gun proposal police Nigeria’s worsening position This NIN of stress, Museveni and hapless Ugandans transition herders Akeredolu Still on FG’s planned, the new electricity tariffA restructuring icon’s 50, Community policingChukwu at 70 lNIMC What’s the noise about, agenda sex party It’s Christmas 2020, The continuing victimization, Paolo Rossi, Maradona Olufon Lekki shooting, Labour Lessons from US election, rice clampdown border Balarabe Musa, #EndSARS shootings police The acrimonious VC selection, Buhari social media, The perennial menace, J.P. Clark, Ogbonnaya Lokoja tanker tragedy, Between Labour and FG, The killing of Sodje, Water Resources Bill, MDAs Edo/Ondo elections, The ordeal of Master Jamilu Aliyu, The attack on Borno governor, Indecorum at public hearings, The drama at NDDC, The case of Omolori, Probing NNPC, Oladipo Akinkugbe, Aso Rock shooting, woodberry, hushpuppi, Eagles’ AFCON qualifiers, CCT chairman’s shameful conduct, The Abuja drugged cookies vendor, BudgIT and corruption in the budget process

RECENTLY, a former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt-General Theophilus Danjuma (retd), reiterated his warning to Nigerians to find means of defending themselves in the face of attacks by terrorists, many of them non-Nigerians. Speaking  at the coronation and presentation of the staff of office to the 25th Aku Uka of Wukari, the paramount ruler of the Kwararafa kingdom in Wukari town of Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, the retired ex-Chief of Army Staff and elder statesman lamented that innocent Nigerians were being killed by bandits with the collusion of the military. He said: “When some few years ago I warned that the armed forces were either not capable or were unwilling to protect us and that we must defend ourselves, the first denial of what I said came from the Ministry of Defence. They said I was lying and they set up a kangaroo board of inquiry to investigate the truth or otherwise of what I said. They invited me to come and testify but I did not go. They wrote their report which stated that I was only speculating and that there was no evidence. But now there is evidence.

“The whole country now is being overrun and one very clear thing that is happening now is that these foreign invaders are destroying everything and our government allowed them to come into the country. I thank God today that the evidence is very clear to all Nigerians now. All Nigerian communities are now being sacked by the same bandits I accused, and all of these bandits are foreigners. As a soldier, I must say the best way to defend is to attack; I will not buy arms for you. Find out how those attacking you acquired them, acquire them and attack back to defend yourself and your territory.” This statement is apparently a reinforcement of the position previously taken by the General. In March 2018, speaking at the maiden convocation of the Taraba State University, he had accused the armed forces of collusion with bandits, saying: “They facilitate their movements, they cover them. If you depend on the armed forces to stop the killings, you will all die one by one. The ethnic cleansing must stop in Taraba State, and in all the states of Nigeria. I ask every one of you to be alert and defend your territory, your state.”

The elder statesman had warned that if the killings perpetrated by the terrorists across the country did not stop, “Somalia will be a child’s play.” At the time, his position had been dismissed by the Nigerian military, which claimed that the General spoke without evidence.  As a matter of fact, Texas Chukwu, the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, had not only denied Danjuma’s allegation but claimed that criticisms of the military operations in Taraba State were due to “the army’s stance to remain absolutely neutral in the herdsmen-farmers crisis.” Events since that time have confirmed Danjuma’s fears about the genocidal activities of nomadic herders around the country.

It is significant that Danjuma, who is obviously no anarchist, is making his admonition again after previously telling Nigerians the same thing with respect to the onslaught of killer and marauding herdsmen in the past. This simply means that he has not seen any improvement in the readiness and capacity of the government to address insecurity in the land. And this is very unfortunate indeed. It is the height of resignation and total lack of confidence in government to believe that citizens need to engage in self-help to defend themselves. It shows the appalling ineffectiveness of the government and its inability to live up to its responsibilities in the area of security. Like Danjuma, many eminent Nigerians, including traditional rulers, have deplored the failure of the Federal Government to rein in the merchants of blood.

We believe that it is still not too late for the government to have a change of tactics and assure Nigerians that it is able to douse the flame of insecurity in the land. This requires putting in place a working arrangement with state governments, especially through state police, to ensure that the government is in full control of the security situation in the country. In any case, even when things are on the exclusive list, it does not mean that the central government has to do everything alone. The truth is that if you are not addressing insecurity and preventing people from helping themselves, then you must really want the current state of affairs. Continuing with the current trend of insecurity would give much credence to Danjuma’s vote of no confidence in the government.

 

 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Editorial

This cooking gas misery

Editorial

The US terror alert

Editorial

Of politicians and violence

Editorial

The baby-mutilating father

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More