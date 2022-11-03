2023: FGBMFI kicks against same-faith ticket, money politics

The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) has come out to kick and reject the idea of same faith ticket for the presidency and infamous money politics, as the nation prepares for the forthcoming 2023 elections, saying it is a responsibility it owes Nigerians and the country, in its position as a “spiritual gatekeeper” organisation.

The organization made the position known in Abuja on Thursday via the National President of FGBMFI-Nigeria, Arc. Ifeanyi Odedo, when he addressed newsmen on the organisation’s plans towards the forthcoming 2022 National Convention, billed to take place in Abuja, by next week, from November 10-12.

Odedo called on eligible electorates to vote in credible and not mediocre candidates, at all levels. He also noted with dismay the negative effects of money politics in the country.

He said: “We abhore same-faith candidature for the Presidency. We believe that sensitive positions should be spread among the two major religions. We abhor and warn against money politics and vote buying this time around.”

According to him, the National Convention will afford members of the organisation to pray against the worrisome insecurity which the country is grappling with, as well as articulate the support of patriotic Nigerians and partner with the government in achieving a successful election.

He further stated that while leadership of the organisation will use the occasion of the Convention to appeal to the conscience of Nigerians to vote for capable people at the polls, those in critical political positions would also be urged to double efforts towards ending endemic insecurity across the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We want to use this occasion to commend the Federal Government for its efforts at fighting insecurity and working to bring socio-economic stability in the land. We however appeal that no stone should be left unturned to ensure that we bring a permanent solution to the problems of insecurity confronting this nation and the economic hardship that Nigerians are facing today.





“We also convey our deepest sympathies to victims of kidnappings and insurgencies across the nation. Similarly, we express our condolences to people affected by the ravaging flood in the nation. We urge the government at all levels to do everything necessary to mitigate the hardship that victims are facing and to check future occurrences. As the nation prepares for the polls, we underscore the critical role of elections as a mechanism for leadership recruitment.

“A nation rises or falls on the quality of its leadership. You cannot vote for a mediocre and expect a first class performance. We, therefore, urge Nigerians to ensure that we vote in the right calibre of people at the coming elections.

“We exhort our members, in particular, and Nigerians in general, to ensure that they exercise their franchise by voting during the elections. As we pray for the help of God in all our nation-building efforts, we appeal to the government and election umpires to put all the necessary machinery in motion to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

“Never in the history of our nation have the citizens been concerned and sensitized with the need to get it right at the polls than 2023 General Elections. We abhor and warn against money politics and vote-buying this time around,” he stated.