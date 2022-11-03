MAPOLY Christian Union Alumni Fellowship (MAPOCUNAF) Starts Her 2022 Reunion Week Today

The annual reunion of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Christian Union Alumni Fellowship (MAPOCUNAF) comes up this weekend, November 4-6, 2022. It is a gathering of Old Christian Students and Current Christian students of the great institution.

The meeting which comes up the first weekend in every November usually gives the opportunity for past friends to reunite as it pulls people across the globe to travel to Sodubi in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

It is usually a 3-day power-packed event with side attractions such as song and word ministrations, marriage seminar, games, exhortations, AGM and lots of eating and drinking.

The theme for this year’s event is BE WATCHFUL (REV 3:1-3). It is hoped that members will gather and be refreshed again in the presence of God.

Guest Ministers are Prof Jacob Akinyemi, Pastor Mrs Aroyewun, Pastor Ezekiel Obasanya.

Also ministering at the meeting are Pastor Gboyega Fajobi, Rev Bayo Adenekan, Pastor Titi Keku, Sis Yinka Ayorinde, Dr Ayodeji Olawole, Sis Adenike Adesemowo and Mrs Titi Adegbile.