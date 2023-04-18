The United States of America (USA) gained independence from British rule in the year 1776. Apparently, all nations are under the leadership of the United States because of the extensive development in all sectors in the country.

Things are going well in the United States because their leaders have altruistic mentality in governing the affairs of the country.

In the just concluded elections in Nigeria, the politicians said many things in their manifestoes, promising that they would effect positive change in the country.

Now that many of them have won elections into various positions, they should make a positive change in the lives of people as they promised during the campaign period.

The fact is that people’s eyes are on the politicians these days. The people are expecting much from these politicians in terms of good governance that would alleviate poverty, joblessness and insecurity in the country.

Honestly, people are suffering in this country even though we have massive resources to explore for the betterment of our people, especially the young school leavers who are jobless!

The newly elected leaders should endeavour to take pragmatic steps that will bring innovation into all sectors. A new system must be put in place in the country to guarantee prosperity for the people.

Rev. M.O Oladimeji

Ibadan.

