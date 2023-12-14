The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the political career of the former Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike is coming to an end soon advising Governor Siminalayi Fubara not to fight the FCT minister because it would be a waste of time.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made this known in reaction to the current political crisis in the State that has caused division between the camp of the former governor and the current governor, Sim Fubara.

He further advised the governor to concentrate on the people of Rivers because God will fight Wike himself.

‘’Fubara should humble himself and do what he has promised God. He should not fight Wike, he should leave him alone. He should concentrate on his people and projects. God wants to punish Wike for his wickedness. If Fubara takes a step to fight, he will fail. Let Wike continue to fight himself, God will fight for you.”

Primate Ayodele added that Wike will be rubbished out of APC and will not be in good terms with President Tinubu. He disclosed that the FCT Minister will go oblivion politically and fail woefully.

He further advised Fubara to face his work and listen to the people’s advice instead of fighting Wike.

‘’Wike is going oblivion. Nemesis will fight Wike. APC and Tinubu will still fight him. Wike has no career again, God has departed him and he will be rubbished out of APC.