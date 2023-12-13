Rivers State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, declared vacant the seats of the 27 members of the House who recently defected to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Recall that Tribune Online reports on Monday that 27 lawmakers loyal to the former governor of the state and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, dumped the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC in the state.

This is coming on the heels of the ongoing political crisis between the incumbent governor, Sim Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

But the four-member Assembly, led by factional Speaker, Edison Ehie, loyal to the state governor, on Wednesday, said the decision to declare the seats vacant was in line with Section 109 (1) (g) and 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

The Speaker, who read the names of the lawmakers affected, however, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to conduct a fresh election within the time frame provided by law.

“Distinguished colleagues, the House will duly inform the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the vacancies in the Rivers State House of Assembly and indeed, to conduct a fresh election to fill the above vacancies,” Ehie declared.

