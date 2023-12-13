Governor of Rivers State, Sinminalayi Fubara, has presented the 2024 budget to Rt. Hon. Ehie Edison-led House of Assembly in Government House, Port Harcourt.

This development follows reports that the House of Assembly complex demolition is ongoing.

Before the arrival of Fubara, the Speaker, Ehie, had declared the seats of all 27 lawmakers who recently defected to the APC vacant in line with section 109 (1) and (2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

There is tight security around the Rivers State Government House entrance this morning as the budget was being presented.

More details to come…

