The Commissioner for Education in Rivers, Prof. Prince Mmom, has joined the others who resigned from the state government’s service.

Mmom disclosed this in a letter routed through the Secretary to Rivers State Government (SSG) office to the governor on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

In his letter, Mmom said his resignation was for personal reasons.

“I hereby resign my appointment as the Commissioner for Education, Rivers State, for personal reasons.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to you for the opportunity given to me to serve in your administration and wish you the best as you carry on with the government of our dear state,” the letter read.

Recall that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zaccheaus Adangor, also resigned from office on Thursday.

Many of the commissioners had similarly resigned from the State Executive Council, including the Commissioner for Social Welfare, Mrs Inime Aguma.

Others are Dr. Kelly George, Commissioner for Works; Mr Chukwuemeka Woke, Chief of Staff to the Governor; and Isaac Kamalu, the Commissioner for Finance.

NAN

