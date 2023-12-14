The reinstated Chairman of Gwale local government council of Kano, Khalid Ishaq Diso has said that the council is investigating the burning of the secretariat, where property worth millions of naira was razed down.

This was just as he promised to go to the root cause of the Fire.

It will be recalled that the state Assembly, had sometimes in September 2023 suspended the Chairman on some allegations on selling some local government properties.

But not satisfied by the suspension, by the Assembly, the Chairman, Khalid Ishaq Diso, went to Court and after a series of proceedings the Court reinstated him.

Speaking with pressmen the Council Chairman, after his reinstatement by the Court, he begged for adequate Police protection to entered the Secretariat, “although later we understand that some people stormed the place trying to cause chaos”.

According to him, he was not aware that his reinstatement has anything to do with the burning down of about 17 Offices and some Vehicles worth millions of Naira.

He then assured that in collaboration with the Security they are digging down whoever is behind

It was however gathered that the Gwale Local Government Secretariat was taken over by Armed Security Personnel while activities at the place were put on hold.

When contacted the State Police Commissioner Muhammad Usaini Gumel said, the timeframe for suspension of the Chairman of Gwale LGA by the Kano State House of Assembly has elapsed today, Wednesday, 13th December, 2023 and there is subsisting Court order reinforcing that the Chairman resume work accordingly.

The CP said that there was fire outbreak that torched three offices part of the Secretariat of the Local Government Council Headquarters which include; Community Development, Works and Audit Departments in which the cause is under investigation.

He disclosed; “In order to deter potential criminals around the Area from taking advantage, the Police Command this morning provided adequate security for the Chairman and the Local Government Council Headquarters without hitch,

He also hinted; “In addition, there was the presence of other security officials including DSS and NSCDC since early morning. At this moment, the Area is calm while joint security operatives are currently providing the desired security”.

He then disclosed that Unfortunately, at about 1135hrs some faceless intruders made forceful entry into the Secretariat Complex and turned the place rowdy and began pelting stones at everyone. Consequently, the Police used tear smoke and dispersed the intruders.