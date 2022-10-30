The seed principle (III)

We have been looking at the principle of the seed which is the foundation of virtually all kingdom operations and all human operations, so success is dependent on its successful operation.

Seed represents a concept that applies both to the natural and spiritual realm. A seed is anything that can be given away and which produces after its kind.

There is a specific time for seed to be sown. Each seed has its best time it can be sown. When a seed is sown at the right time its probability of yielding a harvest is high. Each seed must be sown at the right time and timing is dependent on the seed. Some seeds have to be planted at certain times and seasons of the year. If a seed is to be planted during rainy season, that means planting at the wrong time (dry season) will greatly hamper the growth and yield of that seed. When it comes to seeds we must do the right thing at the right time. “While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.” Genesis 8:22.

Sowing is a choice. To have successful operations, that is, to have the right harvest, results, output and profit we must not only recognize sowing time but also choose to actually sow at that time. “There’s an opportune time to do things, a right time for everything on the earth.” Ecclesiastes 3:1 The Message.

We must sow the right seeds at the right time by doing what is appropriate per time.

“We will always reap what we sow. This is a simple, yet profound law of the principle of sowing and reaping.

If a farmer plants a seed of corn, what should he expect to reap come harvest time? Corn, of course. He wouldn’t plant eggplant seeds and expect to reap squash. This law points to a direct correlation between what we sow and what we reap.

Now, what if the farmer mistakenly sows weeds into his field? No matter how much he didn’t want it, he would reap what he had sown. Weeds.” Bradley Bennett

Right timing is critical to success in life. Whenever the opportunity to sow comes we must seize it.

“Now is the accepted time, not tomorrow, not some more convenient season. It is today that our best work can be done and not some future or future year. It is today that we fit ourselves for the greater usefulness of tomorrow. Today is the seed time, now are the hours of work, and tomorrow comes the harvest.” W.E.B Du Bois.

We must realize if we choose not to sow or if we sow at the wrong time our harvest will be affected. It is very simple. No sowing, no harvest. No input, no output. No investment, no profit. Sowing always precedes harvest. We have to sow today to reap a harvest tomorrow. When we do not sow we should not expect any harvest. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. We cannot afford to leave our lives to chance. Our future depends on we choosing to sow the right seed at the right time.