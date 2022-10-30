PHOTOS: Ooni of Ife, other Monarchs Worship at Pastor Adeboye’s Redemption Camp

His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife and some other traditional rulers across the country were hosted by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye at the Redemption Camp on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Pastor Adeboye made this known on Saturday via his Official Instagram account.

According to the RCCG general overseer, the Monarchs converged at the redeem camp for a two-day special Royal convention tagged “The Ever Reigning King.”

While praying that God should restore all that has been lost by the Monarchs, the pastor added that It is only right for the Monarchs to stand with Lord Jesus as he is the King of Kings.

Posting pictures from the event, he wrote: “Royal Fathers across Nigeria gathered at the Redemption Camp Yesterday & Today for their Convention with the Theme: The Ever Reigning King. Our Lord Jesus is the king of kings and Lord of Lords, so it is only proper to align with him.

“It is my prayer that everything our Royal Fathers have lost, The Ever Reigning King will restore unto them in Jesus name.”

