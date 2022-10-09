The seed principle (I)

THE principle of the seed is the foundation of virtually all kingdom operations and all human operations, so success is dependent on its successful operation. This principle is a law that will operate as long as this earth exists.

“While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.” Genesis 8:22.

“The Lord gives principles in Scripture to serve as warnings and as an encouragement. His Word states, “Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, this he will also reap” Galatians 6:7. This is an unalterable law that affects everyone in every area of life, family, work, and pleasure.

Every farmer understands the meaning of this principle: We reap what we sow, more than we sow, and later than we sow.” Charles Stanley.

We need to know what seed is. Seed represents a concept that applies both to the natural and spiritual realm. A seed is anything that can be given away and which produces after its kind.

“And God said, let the earth bring forth grass, the herb yielding seed, and the fruit tree yielding fruit after his kind, whose seed is in itself, upon the earth: and it was so. And the earth brought forth grass, and herb yielding seed after his kind, and the tree yielding fruit, whose seed was in itself, after his kind: and God saw that it was good.” Genesis 1:11-12.

A seed is also any choice or action we take. A seed is a cause which eventually produces an effect.

Words are seeds. Words when spoken get planted in the hearts of men. In Mark 4:14 we see the sower planting words and in Luke 8:11 we see that the word of God is a seed. Words are seeds and the sower is anyone that speaks words. “The sowersoweth the word.” Mark 4:14. “Now the parable is this: The seed is the word of God.” Luke 8:11.

The Lord Jesus spoke the parable of the sower and then interpreted it to His disciples thus: “Now the parable is this: The seed is the word of God. Those by the way side are they that hear; then cometh the devil, and taketh away the word out of their hearts, lest they should believe and be saved. They on the rock are they, which, when they hear, receive the word with joy; and these have no root, which for a while believe, and in time of temptation fall away. And that which fell among thorns are they, which, when they have heard, go forth, and are choked with cares and riches and pleasures of this life, and bring no fruit to perfection. But that on the good ground are they, which in an honest and good heart, having heard the word, keep it, and bring forth fruit with patience.”

The word of God is a seed. It is the most potent seed you can ever have. “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever.” 1 Peter 1:23.

TO BE CONTINUED.

