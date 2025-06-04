Passengers lament, trek long distances as gridlock on Ibadan-Lagos highway persists for hours

THERE was serious gridlock on the Ibadan-Lagos highway on Tuesday, which resulted in commuters trekking long distances and transporters lamenting losing several hours.

The gridlock was said to have arisen from the ongoing rehabilitation of bad portions of the road at the Guru Maharaj-ji Village and other areas.

Vehicular movement was restricted to a single lane on the highway, while commuters were forced to trek long distances.

Some of the affected motorists submitted that they had been on the same spot for close to four hours, blaming the gridlock on the insensitivity of the construction giant, RCC, to the plights of the road users.

“This road has been like this for months. Why is it now that they are thinking of fixing it? With few days to the Sallah celebration, they ought to have known that the volume of the traffic will be higher,” a distraught motorist complained.

“I don’t know the exact time that I will leave this spot. I left Lagos for Ibadan at 10:23 am. It is now 4 pm, and there is no hope in sight. Our leaders are not plying the road, hence they are less concerned,” another road user lamented.

