Dear children, have you noticed a few of your friends who frown even when others smile or is Aunty Yemi talking about you? Hmmm, you can change to become a “smiley face or laughing gas” from now on. Aunty Yemi is talking to you from experience (smiles). John Afolabi, has some things to remind you in his write-up “The power of a smile.”

Although, it lasts only a moment, the memory stays with you all your life. Its value is immense, but nobody is too poor to share it or too rich that he does not need it. What is that? A smile!

A smile is produced by a muscular contraction in which the eyes brighten and the corners of the mouth curve slightly upward, expressing satisfaction. During the first few weeks after birth, a baby smiles and this, of course, delights the proud new parents. These early smiles are known as reflex, or involuntary smiles.

From about six weeks of age, however, a baby smiles in response to a face or a voice. A ‘social smile,’ –a voluntary, conscious smile-cheers us up, whether we are babies or adults. It is said that such a smile even has a positive influence on our physical health.

Another important reason for smiling is the positive effect it has on others. A sincere smile communicates our feelings without the need for words, whether it be a smile of greeting, of sympathy, or of encouragement. Occasionally, just looking at a child’s appealing smile in a photograph can bring a smile to our lips.

Receiving a warm smile can help us to feel more relaxed and to cope better with frustration or challenges. The Bible recommends: “Withhold not good from them to whom it is due, when it is in thine to do it.” (Proverbs 3:27) Yes, by this simple gesture, we can benefit ourselves and others. Why not make an effort to share this most valuable gift- a warm smile.

