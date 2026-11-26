The Polytechnic, Ibadan, has announced plans for its 41st graduation ceremony, with activities scheduled to begin on December 10, with a media parley at the institution.

According to a statement signed by the Registrar, Dr Taiwo Olajide, the grand finale of the seven-day programme will hold on December 17, when Higher National Diploma (HND) certificates, prizes and honorary awards will be presented to deserving individuals.

The statement disclosed that Oyo State Governor and Visitor to the institution, Engr. Oluwaseyi Makinde, FNSE, would attend the grand finale as Special Guest of Honour.

The programme will begin with a Jumat service at the institution’s Central Mosque on Friday, December 11, while a church service will hold at The Lord’s Chapel, the institution, on December 13.

An exhibition showcasing the institution’s inventions and other products will take place from Monday, December 14 to 15, at the garden beside the North Campus Assembly Hall. The exhibition will open at 9.00 a.m. daily.

A former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Emeritus Professor Kayode Soremekun, will deliver the graduation lecture on December 15 at the North Campus Assembly Hall.

READ ALSO: Oyo govt boosts funding for Poly Ibadan

The lecture is titled: ‘From Academic Excellence to National Relevance: The Nigerian Graduate as an Agent of Change’.

The institution has also separated the award of National Diploma (ND) certificates from that of Higher National Diploma certificates. The ND graduation ceremony and presentation of awards will hold on Wednesday, December 16, at the 1,000-Seater Lecture Hall.

The HND graduation ceremony, which will feature the presentation of certificates, prizes and honorary awards, will hold the following day, Thursday, December 17, marking the grand finale of the programme.

Other dignitaries expected at the ceremony include invited distinguished Nigerians, the Chairman and members of the Governing Council, and members of the institution’s Board of Studies.

Editorial note: I have retained the details in the statement while giving the report a more direct news lead and education-page structure.

One point to confirm before publication: the statement describes the programme as a seven-day event, but the dates given run from December 10 to December 17, which span eight calendar days. Also, confirm whether the institution officially uses graduation ceremony or convocation ceremony for the event.