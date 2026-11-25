By Lanre Ogunyinka

What started over two decades ago as a mere slogan, a personal passion and a vision of showing kindness to mankind with available personal and public resources, in order to enhance a good quality of life, has eventually become a people’s communal value and a deserving traditional title among the entire people of Egbaland. Iyaniwura, meaning “mother is gold”, has been a rich and commonly valued Yoruba adage since ancient times in the history of the Yoruba people in Nigeria, the largest country in Africa. The saying, wherever it is used, always resonates with the natural milk of kindness, love and pure bond of our mothers to their children. It is used to appreciate the value placed on the bonding of a mother to her children, to her family and to every member of her community. About two decades ago, while Iyabo Obasanjo held the mantle of public trust, leadership and service as Commissioner for Health in Ogun State, a few years before she was elected a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Owu-born Olushola did not just demonstrate a good sense of professional capability and sterling quality of leadership in governance as Health Commissioner, but carried the very delicate responsibility of the people’s healthcare with integrity, diligence and accountability, like a mother attending to her children, family and community.

Rather than adopting the approach of a medical doctor attending to a sick patient, Iyabo always added the heartbeat of a passionate mother, a wife in a family and a virtuous woman in a community. Consequently, she employed tenderness, love and genuine interest to always know what steps to take to give adequate treatment, attention, response and decisions that would not only heal the current wound of the patient, but also sustain the vulnerable beyond an average case, for an impactful life thereafter. For anyone who had contact with Iyabo as Commissioner for Health at that time, there was always available a rare hope and lifeline they least expected. That was Iyabo Obasanjo as Commissioner in Ogun State between 2004 and 2007. These experiences eventually became far-reaching. One is that her unique empathy, reliability and honesty as a very accessible public official endeared her to a loving place in the hearts of the people across the state.

The other is that it attracted hundreds of citizens in the state who looked in her direction for help beyond health matters, to various levels of support. With these developments, rather than being overwhelmed, Iyabo Obasanjo decided to expand her horizons of benevolence, kindness and love to the people, even within the little resources available, which other politicians would rather save for their own ends. At this point, she decided to take the matter head-on. She established a foundation called Iyaniwura. The ultimate purpose was to serve as a bridge to reach out massively in helping the people, without interfering with her official responsibility. Along the line, the masses, particularly the people of Ogun Central Senatorial District, had begun to think of offering her the choice of representation at the National Assembly. Fortunately, her party, which might have seen her closeness to the people and the attendant positive effects for victory, handed her the candidature of the Ogun Central Senatorial District.

At that time, at a national function held on behalf of the State by her ministry at the then Ogun State Television New Hall along Ajebo Road, while commending the monumental projects of the health sector and services such as the free surgical services for hundreds of people across all the local governments of the State, the free eye treatments, the collaboration with various local and international organisations in boosting the health industry in the state, the massive health infrastructure development, the maintenance culture system introduced to bring back all abandoned state ambulances, the establishment of the School of Nursing that took concerted efforts to be accredited, and many more people-oriented projects, Daniel, in his character as a well-informed leader who always sees beyond issues of governance, commended Iyabo’s penchant for hard work and finesse in her dealings. He added in his words: “I stand here to confirm that Iyabo is one of the best hands of this government when it comes to service delivery, honesty and deliberate kindness to mankind. But I can assure this gathering, with such quality, the best of Iyabo is yet to come!”

Just like yesterday, and in what appears like a prophecy, the tenure of her first senatorial representation was a demonstration of massive empathy and relief to thousands of her constituents in Ifo, Ewekoro, Obafemi-Owode, Abeokuta South and Abeokuta North local governments. Thousands of beneficiaries have continued to openly confess and confirm Iyabo’s traits of honour, promise-keeping, benevolence, kindness and availability in times of need. The Bill on National Health Services that would guarantee a free healthcare system for Nigerians, and the Bill on rape to preserve female dignity and protection, are among her outstanding national development contributions till today. Records show that for all the years she was in Abuja as a sitting senator, Iyabo continued to give free lecture services at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, travelling miles every week to impact on young people, some of whom today are spread within and outside the country, doing the nation proud in their responsibilities.

The striking desire of Iyabo to better the lots of the people will definitely always stand her out. On occasions, she does not mince words in repeatedly noting her worth when it comes to self-attainment and comfort as a privileged child with enormous opportunities.

To her, it is greedy, wicked and selfish for anyone who gets such opportunities in life and still deprives the innocent electorate of the dividends of representation through corruption and failed promises. Despite her being out of public service, Iyabo continued to support the Iyaniwura Foundation from proceeds of her academic career and resources in the United States of America till date, when she was eventually prevailed upon to come back for another rescue mission. Meanwhile, as it is written in the good book: “Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before obscure men.”

Precisely, a few days ago, Professor Iyabo Obasanjo was honoured with the Oke Ona Egba traditional title of Okanlomo Obinrin of Oke-Ona Egba by the Osile of Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso for her outstanding recognition in the socio-economic development of her people and community.

As if that was not enough, in less than a few days later, the entire people of Egbaland unanimously endorsed her with a completely rare title. Behold! Eventually, Iyabo Obasanjo was pronounced the first IYANIWURA OF EGBALAND, and as if divinely settled, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, the Paramount Ruler of the Egba people, representing the rich culture, heritage of hard work and dignity of labour of the Egbas in all spheres of human endeavours, performed the crowning of the illustrious daughter of the soil in fanfare and pageantry to the admiration of the citizenry.

This is indeed a confirmation of the ingenuity and vision of this Amazon, Senator Professor Iyabo Obasanjo. Iyaniwura eventually accepted the verdict of God and the people with much appreciation. Her words: “I am deeply honoured and grateful to His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, CFR, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, for the distinguished honour of installing me as the First Iyaniwura of Egbaland. This recognition is one I hold with profound appreciation and a deep sense of responsibility. I do not take this honour for granted, and I remain grateful to the revered traditional institution and the good people of Egbaland for this remarkable recognition. Egbaland is a land rich in history, culture and heritage. To be entrusted with a title of this significance is both a privilege and a renewed call to continue contributing to the growth, unity and development of our people. I receive this honour with humility, gratitude and an unwavering commitment to the values it represents. Thank you, Kabiyesi. Thank you, Egbaland.”

These words definitely underscore a consciousness that traditional titles are not mere adornments or social distinctions, but equally represent obligations to the community, the preservation of cultural heritage and the promotion of collective advancement. With these words and the antecedents of Iyabo, and now that she is on the road to people’s representation in the Senate come 2027, definitely, the best of Iyabo Obasanjo is yet to come for the good people of Egbaland! _What began over two decades ago as a personal passion for kindness has become a people’s communal value — and a crown. Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo is now the First Iyaniwura of Egbaland._

•Ogunyinka, a press officer to Iyabo Obasanjo, writes in from Arepo in Ogun State.