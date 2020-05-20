The outgoing generation

WITH the demise of Chief Richard Osuolale Abimbola Akinjide (1931-2020) all Ministers, except Alhaji Ganiyu Folorunsho Abdul Razak, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi and Chief Jacob Cheogbu Obande(98) who served in the first Republic under Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (1912-1966),GCFR, have answered the final call. For better or for worse we have missed them. Notable ministers that we have missed include Dr Moses Adekojeyo Majekodunmi (1916-2012), Dr. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe (1917-1990), Alhaji Muhammadu Ribadu (1910-1965), Alhaji Nuhu Bamali (1917-2001), Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Wada (1917-2015), Alhaji Zanna Bukar Suloma Dipcharima (1917-1969), Alhaji Usman Maitambari (1917-1977), Alhaji Ibrahim Tako (1916-1979),Alhaji Usman Sarki (1920-1984), Chief Moses Aransiola Onilearan Olanrewaju (1916-1966), Alhaji Waziri Kolo Ibrahim(1926-1992), Alhaji Ibrahim Imam(1916-1980), Chief E.O. Esien , Hashim Adaji, Chief Abiodun Akerele (1914-2007), Chief Theophilus Owolabi Sobowale Benson (1917-2008), Chief Joseph Modupe Johnson (1912-1987), Prince Alade Tiamiyu Lamuye (1920-2007),Chief Humphrey Omo-Osagie (1896-1977), Chief Augustus Meredith Adisa Akinloye (1916-2007), Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola (1910-1966), Chief Hezekiah Oladapo Davies (1905-1989), Chief Adeniran Ogunsanya (1918-1996), Chief Jaja Anucha Nwachukwu (1918-1996), Chief Raymond Amanze Njoku (1915-1977), Chief Ayotunde Rosiji (1917-2000), Prince Adeleke Adedoyin (, Chief Kolawole Balogun (1922-2002), Chief Matthew Tawo Mbu (1929-2012), Chief Christopher Oluwafunmi Akinfosile (1920-1996), Alhaji Adegoke Oduola Akande Adelabu (1915-1958), Dr. Taslim Olawale Elias(1914-1991), Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule (1929-2017),Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR, (1925-2018), Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh (1919-1966), Shettima Ali Mongonu (1926-2016) and others.

There were those who never served as ministers but who served this country meritoriously. Among these were Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, GCFR, (1904-1996), Chief Obafemi Awolowo (1909-1987), GCFR, Surveyor A.O. Lawson, Dr. Russel Aliyu Barawu Dikko (1912-1977), Chief Gabriel Akindeko, Chief Reuben Fasanranti(94), Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Alhaji Tanko Yankasai (95), Olufunmilayo Ransome-Kuti (1906-1978), Alhaji Aliyu Makama Bida (1907-1980), Alvan Azimwa Ikoku (1900-1971), Professor Eyo Ita (1902-1972), Dr. Lyabo Bekimbo Graham-Douglas (1926-1983), Chief Patrick Doktri , Sir Samuel Jereton Marriere (1907-1971), Chief Joseph Sarwuan Tarka (1932-1980), Ibrahim Imam (1916-1980), Chief Arthur Edward Prest (1906-1976), Mazi Mbonu Ojike (1914-1956), Mazi Samuel Goomsu Ikoku ( 1922-1997),Chief Anthony Eromosele Enahoro(1923-2010), Chief Harold Jeniwari Dappa Biriye (99),Dr. Abubakar Ibiyinka Olorun-Nimbe (1908–1975), Chief Wenike Oparum Briggs (1917-1987), Chief Iwong Inyamegun Murphy,Sir Joseph Odeleye Fadahunsi (1901-1986), Dr. Okoi Arikpo (1916-1992), Chief Babatunji Olowofoyeku (1917-2003), Chief L.J. Dosunmu, Dr. S.E. Imoke, Chief Mojeed Agbaje, S.O. Ighodaro, S. Gbadamosi and others.

Whatever opinion we have on them, most of them are gone. I still think their type of politics was far better than the era of looting that we now have. Yes, they disagreed on party principles but they did not make looting of public funds their primary aim and only objective. If there was looting of public fund during their era, it was like boys scout compared to what we see today. A least they left something behind for us, I wonder what we are going to leave behind for our children and grandchildren.Some of them regrettably, did not have a shelter over their heads before they passed on. They were not concerned about that at all, for public service was not an avenue to loot the treasury. That is their understanding of public service. Were they to come back, they will find it so difficult to understand why a public officer, either as a politician in the public service with a fixed monthly salary could own houses in their villages, state capitals, Abuja, Lagos possibly in Dubai or London and with fleet of cars in the garages of those houses. With all their years in public service and direct access to the treasury, how many properties and houses did Sir Ahmadu Bello (1909-1966), Sir Michael Iheonukara Okpara (1920-1984),Alhaji Muhammadu Aminu Kano (1920-1983), Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin (1908-1997),Sir Shettima Kashim Ibrahim (1910-1990), Sir Francis Akanu Ibiam (1906-1995), Alhaji Dauda Shoroye Adegbenro (1909-1975), Sir Francis Akanu Ibiam, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (1912-1966),GCFR, Chief Christopher Akifosile and others leave behind?

In particular I want to refer to Dr. Michael Iheonukara Okpara who succeeded, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe as Premier of Eastern Nigeria on the 19th of December, 1959. The old Eastern Nigeria now consist of nine states namely Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom, Cross Rivers, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Abia states. Dr. Okpara was Premier of Eastern Region between 1959 to 1966. After the civil war he fled into exile and was there for nine years. He returned to Nigeria in penury. On his return, his biographer, Mr. Chris Ofodile wrote that his personal assets at the time he returned from exile consist of “his home in his native village of Umuegwu Okpuala and a “back-house” standing on his plot of land along Ogui Road, Enugu, still occupied by squatters.” He further wrote “Dr Okpara’s village residence in Umegwu Okpuala is located only about a hundred metres from his own father’s modest bungalow which used to be his home before the war. It is a well-designed, modern one-storey building set in the middle of a spacious walled compound that spots freshly planted trees and sprouting flowers. His wife, Adanma, had worked very hard to build the house during his absence in exile. M.I. says she was assisted by Chief Nwadinobi and a number of other friends who wanted him to live in a decent house whenever he returned from exile. But he says Adanma worked literally night and day to make sure that the house was completed. Dr. Okpara enjoys spending time among his people in the village and ministering to their needs, especially in health care which he presides over at his clinic in his father’s house nearby.

He is in love with the village and the villagers, and if he makes an appointment to see you, he is careful to ensure that you are through with him before it is time for the village elders to begin to arrive “to see their son”. If you had not seen a famous son of your village for nine years, some times you feel you have to see him several times over in order to be sure that he is indeed the one—especially if you had feared for his safety all those years.”

According to the former Minister of Agriculture, Lt. General Alani Julius Ipoola Akinrinade (80) on page 211 of his book titled “MY DIALOGUE WITH NIGERIA”, “the democracy we have now is democracy of looting and non-performance”.

Teniola, a former director at the Presidency, lives in Lagos.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Notorious Oyo Company Produces 19 New Positive Cases

A company in Ibadan again, on Monday, produced 19 COVID-19 cases after producing 30 on Saturday and eight on Sunday. It has, thus, produced a total of 57 COVID-19 positive cases. The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, disclosed this in a statement on Monday… Read full story

We Won’t Relax Ban On Religious Gatherings For Now Despite Pressures, Says Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday said despite pressures from various clerics on the state government to relax ban on religious gatherings over the coronavirus pandemic, the government has no plan for now to relax the ban. According to the governor, based on the expert advice which indicated that transmission… Read full story

Infectious Disease Bill: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Denies $10m Bribery Allegation In Nigeria

Country Director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Nigeria, Dr Paulin Basinga, on Monday, denied allegations over the $10 million bribe purportedly given to the leadership of Nigeria’s House of Representatives. Dr Basinga stated this at the opening of the investigative hearing held at the instance of the Special Ad-hoc… Read full story

Why We Didn’t Disclose Name Of Company In Ibadan Where 38 Staff Contracted COVID-19—Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has given reasons the name of the company where 38 staff member contracted coronavirus has not been disclosed. On Saturday, the governor announced that 30 members of an unnamed company in the South West area of Ibadan contracted coronavirus while on Monday, he disclosed… Read full story

How People Can Boost Immune System Against COVID-19—Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, listed some plants that residents of the state could consume to help boost their immune system against contracting the virus. Speaking at the Government House, Ibadan, Makinde said that people could boost their immune system against the virus by consuming… Read full story

COVID-19: Ekiti Residents, Authorities Worry Over Insecurity Amid Lockdown

No doubt, the battle against the coronavirus pandemic has remained the crux of major discourses across the globe and Ekiti State in particular in the last three months. Among the measures put in place in the state to curb the spread of the virus is the restriction of movement declared by the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi… Read full story

Reps To Partner Governors’ Forum To Produce Widely Acceptable Infectious Diseases Bill ― Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday reiterated the readiness of the House to partner Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in the bid to produce a satisfactory Control of Infectious Diseases Bill for the citizens…. Read full story

EDITORIAL: Almajiri And Violation Of Lockdown Order

AS a rule, pandemics put social and political relations of the affected society under a magnifying glass, and Covid-19 has been no different. In Nigeria, it has revivified knotty social questions around unemployment, education, and youth alienation,the Almajiri conundrum being a perfect encapsulation… Read full story

Fake News Is Damaging Credibility Of COVID-19 Response, PTF Laments

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) has lamented the negative impact of fake news on its work, saying that fake news is damaging the credibility of the nation’s COVID-19 response. The National Coordinator of PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, while speaking during the daily briefing on Monday said the impact of fake… Read full story

Oshiomhole Outsmarts APC Governors As Bulama Emerges National Secretary

National chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has finally consolidated his grip on the party national secretariat. Waziri Bulama from Borno State was on Monday sworn in as acting… Read full story

Danjuma Visits Aso Villa, Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with former Defence Minister, General T. Y. Danjuma, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the agenda of the meeting between the president and the visiting elder statesman, whose last visit to the State… Read full story

First COVID-19 Vaccine Tested In US, Shows Promise In Data From Eight People

Moderna Inc’s (MRNA.O) experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, according to very early data released by the biotech company on Monday, Reuters report… Read full story

Trump Says He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent Coronavirus Symptoms

President Donald Trump of the United States revealed to reporters on Monday he’s taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in an effort to prevent getting coronavirus, saying he’s been taking a pill every day for about a week and a half, according to a Fox News report… Read full story