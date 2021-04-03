JUST IN: Part of me is gone, says wife as Yinka Odumakin, spokesperson of Afenifere, dies

Spokesperson of pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, is dead.

Odumakin’s death has just been confirmed by his wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, who responded to a telephone call made to her by Tribune Online.

Amidst sobbing, she said she was on her way to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, right now, declaring repeatedly that: “Part of me is gone.”

The late spokesperson of Afenifere has been off the scene for three weeks, as he was said to be receiving treatment for some undisclosed ailments.

Details later….

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…Yinka Odumakin Yinka Odumakin

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…Yinka Odumakin Yinka Odumakin