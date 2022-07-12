The Lagos flood

On Saturday, Lagos witnessed its yearly flooding which usually results in the destruction of properties and, in some instances, loss of lives. Sadly, the reality has been one which has become a norm for Lagos residents and visitors.

Despite repeated calls to make the environmental side of Lagos one which is conducive and safe for its dwellers, nothing much has been done. We are confronted by a state that has degenerated into a mega slum, a mega environmental hazard that is a source for concern.

One of the downsides of the state is the unchecked population spill that is not comensurate with its scarce resources. Land in the state is fixed and, being a coastal environment, land as an asset has become so scarce that both government and residents are pushing the shores of the ocean with the intent of reclamation. This has its implications.

Rise in sea level has resulted in various calamities for the state’s dwellers. Oceanographers are warning that the present environmental reality may cause the state to cease in its existence in a few decades from now. Inappropriate refuse disposal, a spiking population, scarce land assets, among several other reasons, may drive Lagos into annihilation.

Esther Odeyemi, Lagos.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

Insecurity: ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu, to give state of nation address Tuesday

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE