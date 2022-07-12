The Lagos flood

By
On Saturday, Lagos witnessed its yearly flooding which usually results in the destruction of properties and, in some instances, loss of lives. Sadly, the reality has been one which has become a norm for Lagos residents and visitors.

Despite repeated calls to make the environmental side of Lagos one which is conducive and safe for its dwellers, nothing much has been done. We are confronted by a state that has degenerated into a mega slum, a mega environmental hazard that is a source for concern.

One of the downsides of the state is the unchecked population spill that is not comensurate with its scarce resources. Land in the state is fixed and, being a coastal environment, land as an asset has become so scarce that both government and residents are pushing the shores of the ocean with the intent of reclamation. This has its implications.

Rise in sea level has resulted in various calamities for the state’s dwellers. Oceanographers are warning that the present environmental reality may cause the state to cease in its existence in a few decades from now. Inappropriate refuse disposal, a spiking population, scarce land assets, among several other reasons, may drive Lagos into annihilation.

Esther Odeyemi, Lagos.

