The journey so far

IT is that time of the year again when Nigeria celebrates its independence from the colonial masters. Having gained Independence on October 1, 1960 the nation has set aside this date to celebrate its independence. Every year, for the past 60 years, the day has been typically celebrated with fanfare, a lot of introspection into how the year has been and, more importantly, hope for a better year. In 1960, Nigeria was granted political independence as a sovereign state. The 1960 Constitution provided for a parliamentary system of government, three regions (Northern, Eastern and Western Regions), a bicameral legislative framework at the federal (Senate and House of Representatives) and regional levels (House of Assembly and House of Chiefs) into three categories or lists, exclusive, concurrent and residual. Ever since then, Nigeria has been an independent nation and fellow Nigerians have govern the country.

Since the Independence and as government changed from time to time,nothing has changed for better. It is business as usual. Some would even claim that those who want to see Nigeria on the moon, metaphorically, are unreasonable and uncharitable because they believe that the country is too young compared to, say, the United States. Nigeria is our dear country but as we count the years of independence, so does the value of our currency reduce. Truth be told, the first 30 years of Nigeria’s independence were far better than the other. In terms of security, the country is nowhere to be found. Our agriculture is nothing compared to what we had in the early years. If that is the case, what are we really celebrating? Well, in terms of technology, there seems to have been some improvement. But the point is that we cannot continue celebrating minimal achievements every year.

The freedom Nigerians craved for, the Nigeria of our dreams that we said we wanted then, are we getting it now? Nigeria the Giant of Africa, a land flowing with milk and honey years ago, has now become a bastion for terrorists. The palm oil we fed on in the early years of our independence is no more. Our youths, the leaders of tomorrow, are jobless and hope for a better future is dim. Once upon a time, our educational system was the best in Africa. People come over from different countries to acquire knowledge and sharpen their skills in this nation. But now our educational sector is in shambles. Our leaders take pleasure in sending their children to school abroad.

Politics in the country which ought to be a call to serve the people has become, a warfare wherein everyone is interested in getting to office in order to eat the national cake. In 1978, a litre of fuel is sold for #0.5. The current price is N150 and now we are supposed to be celebrating in grand style. Something surely does not sound right. Besides, what do we say about the health sector ? Health is wealth, they say, but in this country our leaders typically place the pursuit of wealth and their selfish desires over the health of the citizenry. Yet they pretend that all is well. Where are we in this country? Nigeria’s roads are deathtraps: many people risk their lives on the roads everyday. No day passes without an accident recorded in one place or the other. The elections done every four years to bring about a change of government are of no use because there is no difference in the way that political parties govern the country.

It is indeed distressing that we have never celebrated a month of uninterrupted power supply, whereas some countries celebrate years uninterrupted power supply. We are the ones who can return the lost glory of this country. This is the time to reflect on the state of affairs. A better Nigeria is a better future for all of us. Instead of empty promises, we need real change. The truth is that Nigerians were better off in the 60s and 70s. It is not how far but how well.

Abolade writes in from Ibadan

