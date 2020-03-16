The great declaration

The United States was founded as a Christian nation under God. The founders were fleeing religious persecution in decadent Europe, and had for years before the Declaration of Independence been tormented by a tyranical crown across the seas. They were decent and godly people. They fought to achieve freedom, later fought to abolish slavery, and will fight once again soon to restore ancient landmarks. That will be the most serious internal war in their history: it will eventually return the United States to its Christian roots even though it is now only a bragging beast, meddling in world affairs. Nowadays, Washington is populated by swamp rats and more than half of those on Capitol Hill are traitors. The White House has hosted misfits for ages. For the moment, though, everyone is focused on politics, including over Covid-19. Nasty Nancy has managed to “snuck in” $1 billion free abortion funds into the emergency bill, and the RINOs are aghast while bartending Ocasio-Cortez and Jew-hating Ilhan Omar and co are all busy pontificating over nothing.

Donald Trump’s limitations are already known, but the opposition are far worse. Sleepy, quid pro quo Joe didn’t just flub the Declaration of Independence last week (“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by.. you know, you know the thing), he apparently is on a warpath with “the thing.” He calls questioners lying, dog-faced pony soldiers, if they are female, or “full of shit” if they happen to be male and he isn’t challenging them to a push-up contest just yet. An emeritus gaffer for years, Joe has completely unravelled these days. All too often he doesn’t know where he is, what office he is running for (Senate or the White House), what his real name is, or even who his wife is. He will not last five minutes on the debating platform if he gets the nomination, and he sure is the presumptive nominee at this hour unless the perennially robbed, head-in-the-clouds Bernie gets a big miracle. Looking back, Joe is still going to praise his “Super Thursday” surge (it’s Super Tuesday actually), with mini Mike Bloomberg buying up everything in his way. The Burisma scandals show clearly that creepy old Joe is a criminal. Michael Avenatati, until last year the saviour, is now in a Manhattan jail battling with rats. Hillary, corrupt and rotten to the bone, is waiting in the wings to profit from creepy Joe. The Democrats are a most abhorrent, God-hating and America-loathing bunch of powermongers. They were, and remain, the party of slavery, tolerating only Blacks that cannot think for themselves. More than half of the Republicans are good-for-nothings, but they are still the party of right, and will survive the war.

ALSO READ:

Barack Obama is no gaffe chief. Obama would say, quite confidently, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, endowed with certain unalienable rights.” But this is not the Declaration of Independence. Obama has edited out the Divine agency, “the thing” that Biden doesn’t care about. In actuality, what the Declaration says is the following: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” And what is the essence of a government? The Declaration lets us know: “That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.” The men who penned these words were truly great. And then, there was the brilliant, life-saving Second Amendment, without which America would have ended just like the ancient Medes.

I hold this truth to be self-evident: that the United States will retrace the ancient landmarks. Through, well, you know, the Creator whom creepy old Joe calls “the thing.”