The good old corset stays trending

Xquisite Style
By Aishat Talatu

Because of the hourglass shape/‘figure 8’ shape it gives, ladies are not stopping the usage of corset anytime soon. They have fully embraced the support garment that has imprints of the past to further accentuate their shapes.

Traditionally, the corset was designed to serve aesthetic purposes, fill medical gaps and support the breasts. It was also originally an undergarment, but has now become a popular outerwear worn by ladies.

With its features such as lacing and boning, the corset is now attached to latest owambe styles, and has become a common sight at occasions. So do you have an upcoming owambe you need to slay to? Check out some corset infused style you can recreate.

 

Comments

