Sean Dampte, Khabir, Joey Benks, Super Highbee team up on ‘Underrated’

UK-Based Nigerian Afro Pop and Afro Fusion Singer, Oluyole Oluwaseun popularly known as Sean Dampte, recently embarked on a tour of Nigeria and some other parts of Africa.

The tour embarked upon late last year saw Sean Dampte and his team first in the capital city of Nigeria, Abuja, then the train moved to Port Harcourt, Lagos, and according to the team led by Chazy also known as Alashi Eniola, further tour schedules would be released as the team keep meeting to make bigger plans in order to build up on the success of last year.

However, the main purpose of the tour was to create more awareness for the Sean Dampte brand and his forthcoming album, ‘Hide Your Girls’, through organized meet-and-greet, media rounds, and performances. Dampte, during the detty December, had headlined a good number of shows including BUJU live in concert. One of the shows that went viral on the internet was where he and Seyi Vibez had a good time during the latter’s concert held at the African Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos.

Recall that the Awoodah crooner had released an EP off the Awoodah Series titled ‘Baba Won’, a body of work that will stand a test of time. Some of the songs that people love to listen to is the one he featured Nigerian music star, Buju titled ‘Pe Pe’ and another track ‘Allow Me’, featuring Seyi Vibez and not forgetting Ojimo – the live centered track.

Surely, with the antecedents of Sean Dampte, he is going to break boundaries this year if he does not relent on his game. Meanwhile, Sean Dampte’s protege, Khabir with ace producer, Joey Benks, and Super HighBee coming together with the Awoodah grandmaster himself, all under the Savage Music Inc Nigeria are set to release the first single of the year titled Underrated, scheduled to be released in January 14, 2022. According to Chazy, this is the beginning of the Hide Your Girls season.