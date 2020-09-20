The Anakim are here

President Muhammadu Buhari is a publicity hedonist despite his uncommunicative persona. That is dangerously pretentious mix, not a virtue of balancing. It is what Yoruba will call oshaka-shoko. The first part sounds like Osaka, the surname of the modern-day Naomi who recently ruled US Open. The return of the Japanese-American to the glitz of the sporting world has a verisimilitude to her ancient namesake, the Biblical Naomi, who lost all in a foreign land, only for a leeching daughter-in-law to turn her story around. The humanity tree of our Lord Jesus had a root therein.

The Naomis had consistency as second nature. Tennis star, Naomi, once slipped from the top spot, returned as ninth seed to reclaim the zenith. She has always been as oshaka, even when not winning.

President Buhari has always been whining about his achievements not appropriately trumpeted. December 2nd, 2018, at a town hall meeting in Poland, he practically wept over the veil perceivably thrown over his groundbreaking revolutionary dividends back home, by his media handlers. At the event, he also praised himself for being a lover of women, who handed the safe with all the cash and keys to women in Finance ministry. Did Oga Femi Adesina not savage Bayo Oluwasanmi over this same Buhari’s “love” affair with his women? Make I jump fence, abeg. The Poland gist was however gaslighted by the identity crisis, tuned up by IPOB’s fleeing-general, Nnamdi Kanu. The President was pointedly asked if he was he and had to answer the embarrassing question by swearing he wasn’t a clone. That is the kind of insult you get selling your own cheap. The President always comes alive abroad, maybe as a way of fleshing up his international weight, which has always been oscillating between the leanest he was ailing and the fattest he could ever get, lavishing his sweet-tooth with our wealth. He isn’t just a global darling. He, likely, won’t ever be.

Yoruba usually have a word for every form of recalcitrance. If you always want to court outsiders to the detriment of your own, Oduduwa would tell you, eni ba ta ara ile e ni opo, owon gogo lo ma ra ara ita. Imagine a homer, throwing such a shading question at the President, even before the advent of Lai Mohammed’s hate speech. The combination of disgraced Ibrahim Magu and DSS, would see to the family of the said journalist, swimming in grief.

But God has a thousand ways, where man has none. What isn’t doable at home, has become so easy abroad, so much so, that after three days of the Poland denial, the President was a butt of crude cruel joke on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, an American late-night show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airing on ABC.

Hear Kimmel, “President Muhammadu Buhari was out of the country for more than three months last year and there’s a rumour he died and they replaced him with a clone, which would mean they planned this when he was born, I guess. But he says that is not true.”

Then the smasher! Trolling the President’s tweet which says, “I can assure you all that this is the real me. Later this month I will celebrate my 76th birthday. And I’m still going strong!”, Kimmel said, “exactly what a clone would say.” You want to scream, a clone and a clown.

Kimmel was irreverent and the President’s men may cast him irrelevant or even irresponsible as the President himself labelled the leading light of the human rights community getting under his thin skin. But unlike the mournful tragicomedy daily oozing from the power corridors in recent time, Kimmel makes people laugh and when his audience have to cry, the tears happily roll down because they are rivulets of too much ecstasy.

I insist that Nigeria is a land of milk and honey and the good of the land would still be available for those who genuinely love the land and daily seek its redemption. But there are giants to be conquered and must be conquered. The ruling class in Nigeria as epitomized by the Presidential Villa will always desecrate the Promised Land as long as the people see themselves as insignificant grasshoppers before their leaders. Today, those ten spineless spies in the Biblical account would even be considered more courageous than the Nigerian masses, who only engage in daily electronic whining, to ears already deafened by atrocious use of power. From Aso Rock to power shrines in state capitals, it is as if the leaders have collectively entered into a pact with the devil as a means of direct foreign investment, to bring a portion of hell to Nigeria. Patronising the bilateral trading also seems mandatory, since the satanic policies always have an end-to-end domino effect.

Will Nigerians fight? I doubt. Will I fight? No doubt. If within days, a 10kg bag of Nigerian rice, will jump from N5,800 to N6,700, because some people think they are salvaging the future while destroying today, it is surely time to fight. Beloved, until the giants are uprooted, there would be no Canaan to occupy. Only the Joshuas and Calebs should be listened to. Rescuing what is left of the nation is now and doable, even if the rest are giving up hope.

There is a frightening story in the Bible. It is called the Law of as-a-man-thinketh-in-his-heart. I fear for those saying the country has no hope again because Buhari and others are discretionally ruining it. That is why the on-going battle in the land isn’t flesh and blood engagement. Demons are operating through men who have sold their souls to hell, as vessels tormenting the land and only the Spirit of God can combat it.

When a situation becomes inexplicable, Yoruba will say, ki nse oju lasan. Some of the policies are akin to operating under a spell and issuing a presidential order for those murderous policies to be defended at all costs in public space, is truly a basket case. Imagine what is coming out of Imo. A “Taiwan” governor acquiring superficial power to detain citizens at own pleasure. Why not, if elections that got the international community ululating and banning are the model. But something heartwarming occurred in Joshua 15:14–the sons of Anak; Shesha, Ahiman and Talmai were routed. Who says the days of the incarnate aren’t numbered.

