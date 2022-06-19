The Afẹ́nifẹ́re Ọ̀wọ̀ trip

As we, Afẹ́nifẹ́re delegates to the Ọ̀wọ̀ massacre, sauntered out of The Governor’s office, Alágbàká in Àkúrẹ́, the Governor, Arákùnrin Olúrótìmí Akérédolú had the time to banter a little. “Ẹ̀gbọ́n mi Àkétì”, I quipped, “Mógàjí mi”, he quipped back. There and then, I remembered the man he has always been, fearless, standing up for his rights.

This is an article I felt I should do.This is not a political article and it is such a compelling story that even at the risk of a possible misinterpretation, to deny the allure and the urge to do it, is to lose a moment in history that I first got to know the philosophy that drives the man, Àkétì, and thereby failing in keeping within my own set principle of Nondeterminism, in relation to chance. Meaning, there are certain things we cannot change. Nothing really happens by chance, yet not everything is predetermined – I shall develop this concept in another discourse.

Àkétì, had his “this moment”, coming to him. A champion of his people’s cause. Just a matter of time, and we all are certain witnesseses. I once accused him of not doing enough that was about 3 years ago. He took my criticism in his usual stride and responded with Àmọ̀tẹ́kùn. But I knew he would do some if not more, all within his power! How do I know!?

Dateline 1978, at a place called Awgu in Enugu state, the man Àkétì, with a little over 500 youth corps members arrived the orientation camp. I had known of Àkétì prior to this moment as he was a friend to my late brother, Richard BabatundeAdejumo and a few others that I grew up with. That was at his University of Ifẹ̀ days, while I was an A Level student at the then Oyo State College of Arts at Sciences, at Ifẹ̀.

The 1978 NYSC Camp had quite a good chunk of members from the South West and my immediate older brother was also one of them. If I may recall, the story then was just 8 years after the end of the Civil War, there were not that many Eastern graduates yet, so the Yoruba population in camp was quite considerable and the truth as it were then, was that members wanted to serve….And serve in faraway places from home in the collective interest of building a country, together.You do not even bother then to change your service posting.

Many of those that arrived camp were young impressionable men who had gone through the experience, exposure and Explication – These were men and women tutored in the best universities, who will carefully explain to anyone in clearer terms, elements that will mystify Everyone. Yet, they were persuadable too as the word impressionable suggests…

It was with this sound knowledge base but also with the open mind to grasp the reality of the Nigerian situation that drove these men and women to do the service just 5 years after the NYSC program started. For those of us who have experienced the camp atmosphere, so did Àkétì in year 1978. And there was the camp Commandant, a certain Captain Miller of the Nigerian army, who copped a bullet in his leg, during the Civil War and was wont to always showing it and making references to it as his sacrifice to the nation was this.

Now my Ẹ̀gbọ́n, Àkétì was a little friendly with them girls in camp {I pray I don’t receive a knock in the head for this}. And on that very day in camp, Àkétì had commenced a rapid and seemingly progressive discourse of the romantic kind with a very beautiful Corp member, as she too had appeared wrapped up in the whole atmosphere until Captain Miller came and “scattered” them.

Why the captain would choose to disturb a potentially budding romance I wouldn’t know, and when he saw the two together again, just a little while after “Scattering” them, this time the captain had a different idea on how to stop Àkétì from “disturbing”, this lady – Àkétì was to be drilled the military way. It was all still some camp fun as Àkétì did the press ups and frog jumps, but as soon as Captain Miller used his swagger stick to hit Àkétì. All hell was let loose!





My Ẹ̀gbọ́n did what I would do, what many would do and what he would do still, he retaliated by slapping the captain Miller.It was a torrid day in camp, blistering, sultry and in the scorching heat, a Corp member slapped the camp commandant who used his Swagger stick to hit a young Nigerian graduate who out of love and service to humanity and to bolster the Nigerian cause a few years after the Civil War, agreed to venture far from home, only to now be hit with a stick by a soldier!? For toasting a lady!?

Suffice it to say, all hell was let loose as other corps members rose in defense of Àkétì and the soldiers in camp cocked their guns, ready to shoot. A few scuffles took place as 2 or 3 other corps members were picked up with Àkétì and Locked up at the police station. The following day they were to be taken to Lagos to the office of the NYSC boss Genera Solomon Omojokun. But that was not to be as the signal later filtered through, that the NYSC Director General, had decided that due to the enormity of the grave situation, he was coming down to Enugu, to mete out due disciplinary measures to the erring youth corps members, himself!

The meaning of solidarity is to be measured and displayed in the coming of General Omojokun to camp in Awgu. And the yardstick to use in testing the resolve of the power within the collective, was to find root in the minds of many, on that day, including in my own mind that the story though retold as I was not there, found resonance in what has helped to also shape my own philosophies!

General Omojokun came.

His Verdict was Damning — *Àkétì and 2 others were to serve a 6 months extension.*

And then the whole camp members met, resolved on the spot to ask that the extension be rescinded, or the whole camp will be EMPTY! The corps members resolved that there will be not a single member serving in Enugu state if Àkétìetal were to further have any more punishment other than the one already given to them by being locked up in detention already.

The spokesperson on behalf of the corps members was very solicitous, firm but also brilliant in his submission – To come all the way from the West to heed a call to serve in the East, was enough. No, to 6 months extension. And at the end, General Omojokun capitulated, there would be no extension.

A Great Peace returned to camp, the whole assemblage of members, thanked the General, apologised to the Captain! And was well thereafter, till the end of service year. However, one may never take the mischief from corps members when some corps members see Captain Miller passing, they break out with the taunting song;”ÀkétìDákunJọ̀wọ́, Dákun, Captain Miller lóní n bẹ̀ ọ́, Dákun!”

Everyman has his path cut out for him. But so also must everyman develop his own identity and philosophy. The Àkétì who had the Audacity to refuse to accept a certain dehumanizing treatment meted out to him some 44 years ago, still reverberates today. I visited Awgu as my late brother and I drove all the way to bring our own, home after a year of certain service. But for us all, the service never ends. Surely for the Àkétì, the real service is just about starting.

Of General Solomon KikiowoOmojokun, called to higher service, may God rest his Soul. And of Captain Miller, and where else his service lies, I do not know.