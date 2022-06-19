I admire beautiful, flawless skin —Temitope Aderemi

Skincare maker and beauty expert, Temitope Aderemi has disclosed that pampering of the skin to make it look beautiful and admirable should not be left to inexperienced persons who have no understanding of the job but jumped on the bandwagon because it is a booming industry.

Aderemi who said she has always admired beautiful skin stated that in order to understand the business of skin pampering, she had her first skincare training in 2014 and stepped it up with other trainings in 2015 before she became a certified esthetician, adding that she couldn’t start her business after the trainings and waited till 2017 before she began officially.

Speaking about what it takes to pamper people’s skin, Aderemi said while it is true that nothing good comes easy, she added that it costs so much to maintain a healthy skin, saying “With the rise in dollars and prices of raw materials, “One has to know what works for every individual before working on their skin. Those who patronize me know the value of what I give, and once something is value to you it can’t be equated with being expensive.”

With criticisms trialing their jobs and people constantly lamenting about poor management of the skin, the mother of three said she welcomes criticisms from people saying “Some persons do not carry out analysis of their skin type. Seeing a customer looking good, they just request for same products. Who would you have to blame if not yourself for not asking questions or consulting before purchasing products?”

“ I always ask my customers to be open about their issues. So, I attend to them based on the knowledge I have as regards their consultation. With that, I give them products suitable for them. Some people will want the products to work overnight. I have to convince them to patiently wait for the result of the products. I wouldn’t say perfection sustained my relationship with my customers. God, an understanding family and Quality skincare products i deliver are the underlying secret to keeping my customers happy.”