CITIZEN Julius Bello, from Fugar in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, was recently murdered in a gruesome manner, allegedly by his son, Irobudo. The deceased, popularly known as De Lord Ogata, was said to be a notable politician in the community. The murder suspect, currently at large, reportedly returned from Lagos to the community, and what ordinarily should have been a happy reunion between father and son turned tragic as the suspect reportedly struck his father’s head with a sledgehammer! And like most suspects who are usually cowards after committing a heinous and felonious act, he bolted. A son snuffing life out of a father who participated actively in giving him life, in a most bizarre and cruel manner, is a bitter irony that can hardly be explained away under any guise. Perhaps more painful to the family of the deceased, and deeply concerning to discerning citizens, is the suspicion that Irobudo may have fallen for the antics of a fake prophet who told him lies about his father. His resentment towards his father reportedly grew after a charlatan made him believe that his father was responsible for his life challenges, especially his inability to make headway yet. Now that he has killed his father, has he suddenly become rich wherever he is hiding from the law?

If the claim about prophetic utterances is true in this case, then this is only typical, sad as it is. Many people have harmed their parents, friends or relations, acting on the instructions of fake prophets. Many united homes have been broken and rendered dysfunctional, and relationships destroyed, by misguided prophets, many of whom are illiterates, trying to make a living from their unsuspecting ‘clients’. And it is surprising that the leadership of the umbrella bodies of Christians does not seem to be perturbed by the deleterious activities of their members, who are literally sullying their image. There are a few of them still out there whose pastime is political prophecies: they make political calculations like the average politician and call it prophecy. Even after such a prophecy blows up in their faces, as it often does, they carry on shamelessly as if nothing is amiss.

Citizens’ reception of phony prophecies is high because of ignorance, and this must be addressed through public enlightenment that is deliberate and intentional. There is no substitute for education as the potent factor that helps in broadening the horizon of the average human being. Yes, millions of Nigerians still believe, in 2026, that their economic woes are spiritual and that those close to them are responsible, but a reasonably educated prophet is most likely to frame the communication of his prophecies in a way that will not result in social disorder. Similarly, a sufficiently educated person who is of sound mind is most likely to interrogate weird prophecies instead of resorting to mindless and hasty actions. To be sure, we do not deny the existence of spiritual factors, but this country happens to have laws, and if you breach them, then you carry the can. A murder has been committed and the murderer must pay. The spiritual claims or beliefs are irrelevant in the court of law, where suspects are held to account.

Why would any sane son receive a prophecy and go and kill his own father? Assuming, but not conceding, that his father had committed an offence that deserved capital punishment, is it the place of his son to administer the penalty? Some prophets have perfected the act of brainwashing their gullible clients so much so that they believe whatever they say, no matter how unreasonable it sounds. They feed on their gullibility, poor economic conditions and the desire to access miracles that hardly ever come. Another vulnerable group in the hands of unscrupulous prophets are old people. Prophets say old people are witches, and people don’t want to collect food from them or relate with them. Are people supposed to be afraid of old age? Won’t the prophets and the recipients of their prophecies, too, grow old someday? There is something fundamentally wrong with the young man in this case. If his father hated him and had the diabolical power to stunt his progress, as he was told by the prophet, why didn’t he use the power to eliminate him at infancy but decide to wait until he became a grown adult? People should be careful about believing everything prophets say.

Another factor that should not be ignored is the likelihood of the existence of unresolved mental issues. It is unlikely that a son who has a stable mind will use a sledgehammer to kill his father. The other time, a young man at the Redemption Camp killed his pastor father, chopped him into pieces and was going to dispose of the remains in a bag when he was caught. Both incidents are tragedies of immense proportions that put a question mark on the sanity of the perpetrators. This incident should be properly investigated, and a framework needs to be developed to deal with mental issues while reckoning that hard drugs may be involved. The police should handle this case properly.

Parents should be careful about the kind of home training they give their children. They should endeavour to strengthen family bonds through love and care. And more significantly, they should inculcate in their children the virtues of hard work, honesty and integrity, and that success in life derives essentially from these attributes. Before a child grows up to hear false prophets and kill his parents with a sledgehammer, something must have gone wrong. It means that the false prophecy met a void in the child because there is no strong moral fibre and internalised family bond and affection to resist the fake prophecy. One of the surest ways to avoid this kind of tragedy is for parents to be involved in the lives of their children and monitor their progress every step of the way. Fortunately, parental presence need not be physical in this digital age; what is important is for them to be abreast of important milestones and be up to speed on what their children are up to fairly regularly. That way, before familial friendship, love and bond begin to yield ground to hatred and bloodletting, pernicious external influence, be it fake prophecy, depression or substance abuse, would have been detected and nipped in the bud.