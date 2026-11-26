The pelvic floor is a group of muscles and connective tissues located at the bottom of the pelvis. These structures support important organs, including the bladder, bowel and, in women, the uterus and vagina. They also help control urination, bowel movements and sexual function.

When the pelvic floor muscles become weak, damaged or unable to coordinate properly, they may no longer provide adequate support. This can lead to problems such as urine leakage, difficulty controlling bowel movements, pelvic pressure and changes in sexual function.

Pelvic floor problems can affect both men and women, although some conditions, such as pelvic organ prolapse, are more common in women. Pregnancy, childbirth, ageing, menopause, chronic constipation, obesity and repeated heavy straining can contribute to pelvic floor dysfunction.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights nine signs of pelvic floor weakness you should not ignore.

Urine leakage when coughing and sneezing

One of the most common signs of pelvic floor weakness is accidentally passing urine when coughing, sneezing, laughing, exercising, jumping or lifting heavy objects.

This condition is known as stress urinary incontinence. It occurs when the muscles and tissues supporting the bladder and urethra cannot adequately withstand sudden increases in pressure inside the abdomen.

As a result, small amounts of urine may escape during activities that put pressure on the bladder. Although this problem is common after childbirth and with ageing, it is not an inevitable part of getting older. Appropriate pelvic floor assessment and treatment can help improve symptoms.

Difficulty controlling gas

Repeatedly passing gas unintentionally or struggling to hold wind may indicate a problem with the muscles responsible for controlling bowel movements.

The pelvic floor and anal sphincter muscles work together to control the release of gas and stool. When these muscles become weakened, damaged or poorly coordinated, controlling wind may become difficult.

This problem can occur after childbirth, particularly following injuries to the muscles around the anus, as well as after certain pelvic procedures or nerve damage. Persistent difficulty controlling gas should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

Pelvic heaviness or pressure

A dragging, heavy or pressure-like sensation in the lower abdomen, pelvis or vagina may be another sign of pelvic floor dysfunction.

Some women describe the feeling as though something is pulling downwards or pressing against the vaginal area.

The discomfort may become more noticeable after standing for long periods, walking or carrying heavy objects. It may improve when lying down.This sensation can occur when the pelvic floor no longer provides adequate support for the pelvic organs.

It may be associated with pelvic organ prolapse, a condition in which organs such as the bladder, uterus or rectum descend towards or into the vagina. Persistent pelvic pressure should be medically assessed to identify its cause.

Accidental stool leakage

Losing control of bowel movements or passing stool before reaching the toilet is known as faecal incontinence. It can occur when the pelvic floor or anal sphincter muscles are weakened, damaged or unable to coordinate properly.

Some people may experience complete loss of bowel control, while others notice occasional leakage, staining of underwear or difficulty controlling bowel movements after passing gas.

Possible causes include childbirth-related injuries, nerve damage, chronic diarrhoea and certain neurological conditions. Faecal incontinence is not something people should feel embarrassed about. Medical assessment can help identify the cause and determine appropriate treatment.

Bulge around the vaginal opening

A noticeable lump or bulge in or around the vaginal opening may indicate pelvic organ prolapse. This happens when the muscles and connective tissues supporting the pelvic organs become weakened or damaged, allowing one or more organs to descend from their normal positions.

Depending on the organ involved, the bladder, uterus or rectum may push against the vaginal wall. Some women notice the bulge when standing, coughing or straining.

Others may experience pelvic pressure, discomfort or difficulty passing urine or stool. A vaginal bulge should be examined by a healthcare professional because the severity and appropriate treatment vary from person to person.

Sudden and frequent urge to urinate

Another possible sign of pelvic floor dysfunction is experiencing sudden, intense urges to urinate that are difficult to control. Some people may feel the need to use the toilet frequently, even when their bladder is not full. Others may struggle to delay urination after the urge begins.

This may be associated with an overactive bladder, which can occur alongside pelvic floor dysfunction. However, sudden urinary urgency is not necessarily caused by weak pelvic floor muscles.

Urinary tract infections, bladder conditions and other medical problems can produce similar symptoms. Anyone experiencing persistent or worsening urinary urgency should seek medical assessment.

A feeling that the bladder is not completely emptied

Feeling as though urine remains in the bladder after using the toilet may indicate a problem with bladder emptying. Some people may need to urinate again shortly after leaving the bathroom, while others may experience a weak urine stream or difficulty starting urination.

Pelvic organ prolapse can sometimes interfere with normal bladder emptying. However, the problem may also result from urinary obstruction, nerve disorders, medication effects or other bladder conditions.

Repeated difficulty emptying the bladder should not be ignored because retained urine can increase the risk of urinary tract infections and other complications.

Difficulty emptying the bowel

Repeated straining, difficulty passing stool or feeling that the bowel has not emptied completely may be associated with pelvic floor dysfunction. The pelvic floor muscles must relax and coordinate properly during bowel movements. When they fail to do so, passing stool can become difficult even when the stool is soft.

This problem is sometimes associated with a condition called dyssynergic defaecation, in which the muscles involved in bowel movements do not work together properly.

Pelvic organ prolapse, particularly rectocele, can also make bowel emptying difficult. Although constipation is a common cause of these symptoms, persistent difficulty passing stool should be medically assessed.

Changes in sexual sensation or discomfort during sex

Pelvic floor dysfunction may affect sexual function in some people. Women may experience reduced vaginal sensation, difficulty achieving sexual satisfaction or discomfort during intercourse.

Men may also experience pelvic discomfort and sexual difficulties associated with pelvic floor dysfunction. However, these symptoms do not automatically indicate weak pelvic floor muscles.

In some cases, the muscles may be excessively tight or unable to relax properly.

Hormonal changes, nerve conditions, psychological factors and other medical problems can also affect sexual function.

Anyone experiencing persistent pain or changes in sexual function should seek appropriate medical advice.