Scientists in Benin have reported promising antidiarrhoeal activity in extracts of two plants traditionally used to treat diarrhoea, raising hopes for the development of plant-based medicines for gastrointestinal disorders.

The study, published in the June 2026 edition of Frontiers in Pharmacology, examined the effects of aqueous and hydroethanolic extracts of Khaya senegalensis stem bark and Anacardium occidentale leaves in male Wistar rats.

Researchers found that the extracts delayed the onset of diarrhoea, reduced the frequency of loose stools, lowered stool-water content and decreased the purge index in rats exposed to castor oil.

The hydroethanolic extract of Khaya senegalensis stem bark, administered at 200 milligrammes per kilogramme of body weight, emerged as the most promising preparation. Its performance was comparable to that of loperamide, a standard antidiarrhoeal drug, particularly in terms of diarrhoea inhibition.

Diarrhoeal disease remains a serious public-health challenge, especially in communities where access to conventional healthcare and medicines is limited.

Although oral rehydration remains a key intervention, the researchers noted the need to investigate additional treatments, particularly those that could help reduce intestinal fluid loss and abnormal bowel movements. They also noted that antibiotics may be required in cases such as bloody diarrhoea, suspected cholera or diarrhoea associated with sepsis.

Furthermore, the growing problem of antimicrobial resistance, which has complicated the treatment of infectious diseases, has increased the need to explore alternative therapeutic options for diarrhoea.

Benin’s rich medicinal-plant resources have long supported traditional healthcare practices. Among the plants used traditionally to treat diarrhoea are Khaya senegalensis, commonly known as African mahogany, and Anacardium occidentale, the cashew tree.

For the study, the scientists prepared aqueous and hydroethanolic extracts from the leaves of Anacardium occidentale and the stem bark of Khaya senegalensis. The extracts were then concentrated and stored for laboratory testing.

The experiment involved 50 male Wistar rats, divided into 10 groups of five animals each. Diarrhoea was induced by administering castor oil at a dose of 10 millilitres per kilogramme.

Twenty minutes later, the animals received the plant extracts, loperamide or a control treatment. The extracts were tested at doses of 100mg/kg and 200mg/kg.

The researchers monitored the animals for five hours, recording the time taken for diarrhoea to begin, the duration of diarrhoeal stool output, defecation frequency, fresh stool weight, stool-water content, percentage inhibition of diarrhoea and purge index.

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The findings showed that extracts from both plants delayed the onset of diarrhoea and reduced several indicators of its severity.

In the untreated control group, diarrhoea began approximately 48 minutes after castor oil administration. No diarrhoeal stool emission was recorded in either the loperamide group or the group treated with 200mg/kg of the hydroethanolic Khaya senegalensis extract.

The researchers also reported that rats treated with the extracts experienced delays of approximately two hours before the onset of diarrhoeal stool output.

The duration of diarrhoea varied across the groups. In the control animals, diarrhoeal stool emission continued for up to six hours. In the groups treated with Khaya senegalensis extracts, stool emission stopped after about three hours, while the Anacardium occidentale treatment groups stopped after approximately four hours.

Defecation frequency was significantly higher in the untreated control group than in the extract-treated groups.

The 200mg/kg doses of the Anacardium occidentale extract also produced a significant reduction in defecation frequency compared with the 100mg/kg dose.

The study found that most of the plant extracts significantly reduced the water content of diarrhoeal stools. The exceptions were the 100mg/kg aqueous extract of Khaya senegalensis and the 200mg/kg hydroethanolic extract of Anacardium occidentale.

The reduction in stool-water content was generally dose-dependent, although the two doses of the aqueous Anacardium occidentale extract did not follow the same pattern.

The researchers therefore suggested that the extracts improved some important indicators of diarrhoea without producing a uniform reduction across every measure of stool output.

Although loperamide performed significantly better than most of the extracts, the researchers reported that the 200mg/kg hydroethanolic extract of Khaya senegalensis produced a similar effect in terms of percentage inhibition of diarrhoea.

The purge index, another measure used to assess diarrhoeal severity, was also reduced in the extract-treated groups.

The index was zero in both the loperamide group and the group treated with 200mg/kg of the hydroethanolic Khaya senegalensis extract because no diarrhoeal stool emission was recorded in either group.

Beyond the animal experiment, the scientists examined the chemical composition of the extracts, focusing on polyphenols, flavonoids and condensed tannins.

The results showed that the levels of these compounds varied according to the plant species and the solvent used for extraction.

The researchers suggested that the higher polyphenol and tannin content of the hydroethanolic Khaya senegalensis extract might be associated with its more pronounced antidiarrhoeal effects.

The scientists did not identify the specific compounds responsible for the extracts’ antidiarrhoeal activity. However, they proposed that the preparations might act by reducing excessive intestinal secretion and motility.

Previous studies have reported antimicrobial activity in extracts of both plants against microorganisms associated with diarrhoeal disease.

The scientists nevertheless said further studies would be needed to determine whether the extracts act directly against pathogens, influence intestinal physiology, reduce inflammation or produce their effects through a combination of mechanisms.

According to the researchers, the findings provide preliminary experimental support for the traditional use of the two plants and highlight their potential value in the development of botanical medicines.

They stressed, however, that further research is required to identify the active compounds, establish the precise mechanisms of action and more fully evaluate the therapeutic potential of the extracts.