TETFund supported varsities, others to produce globally competitive graduates ― Echono

The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Arc Sonny Echono, has revealed that the Agency is providing necessary support to universities and other tertiary institutions in Nigeria to be able to produce graduates that are globally competitive with necessary skills and innovation.

Echono who stated this during a visit to INNOVATEHUB in Abuja noted that the institutions were being encouraged to embrace technology and innovation across the country.

He added that building an innovative technology solution in the institution would not only enable the graduates to be self-employed but also provide needed workspace for the graduates through expertise.

‘’So we need to do things creatively so that we can employ all our youths that are unemployed. We can fast-track the process and also modernize the training programmes that we have to bring them in tune with the needs of industry and the workplace.

‘’The message that we are spreading across the ECOWAS is to make sure that Nigeria is the hub for innovation, and then we spread out that message across Africa.

“Africa must become competitive, ultimately we have shown this in various spheres through our scholars, product when they go abroad have been able to show that we have a lot to contribute to the global knowledge and economy’’.

‘’Currently, Africa is contributing 0.5 to the global economy, that cannot be something we should be proud of. We must change the dynamics.” Echono said

Echono further stressed the need for collaboration between tertiary institutions and the private sector to groom generations of innovators to place Nigeria on global recognition.

While commending the founder and Managing Director INNOVATEHUB, the TETFUND boss pledged his support to ensure all beneficiary institutions embrace innovation noting that future graduates should be able to produce not memorise to pass examinations.

On his part, the founder and managing director INNOVATE HUB, Prof, Gregory Ibe, explained that the organization is a focal point for innovation start-up incubation, technology transfer and skill impartation.

He said it would help train teachers in tertiary institutions, through different programmes and initiatives.

