Ibrahim bows out as Fada takes over as NYSC DG

Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim on Wednesday, bowed out as Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), handing over to Brigadier General Muhammad Fada.

This was even as the erstwhile DG further made the case for quick passage of the NYSC Trust Fund bill.

Ibrahim in a farewell parade held in his honour in Abuja said the bill which has reached an advanced stage of legislation will strengthen the operations of the scheme.

According to him, the fund, like funds in other sectors will address infrastructural and other logistic needs for the smooth conduct of orientation courses, provision of corps lodges, transit camps and other essential facilities for the welfare of corps members.

“In addition, resources from the fund will support staff training for higher productivity as well as logistic requirements for special aspects of our Community Development Service such as the medical outreaches conducted under the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers,” he added.

Similarly, he said the Trust Fund will also focus on making the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of the scheme more functional through adequate provision of training facilities.





“It will further serve as a reliable and sustainable source of business financing for Corps entrepreneurs that would emerge from the programme.

“The ripple effects of this will be such that the benefitting corps members will in turn create jobs for millions of other Nigerians through either step-down of vocational training or direct employment of youths of the host communities.

“This will surely help to accelerate the growth of the nation’s economy as wel} as drastically reduce restiveness, violence and criminal tendencies amongst the youths. I, therefore, wish to once again appeal for expeditious actions on the remaining processes for the actualization of the Trust Fund for the benefit of our graduate youths and the entire country,” he said.

Meanwhile, during the handing-over event, the new DG assured that his tenure will build on the achievements of the outgoing DG to ensure continuity.

Brigadier General Fada who hails from Sugum Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State also called for the support of staff and other stakeholders to achieve his mandate.

