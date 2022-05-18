Kwara Assembly declares lawmaker’s seat vacant for defecting to SDP

Leadership of the Kwara State House of Assembly has declared the Edu state constituency seat, occupied by Hon. Ndamusa Mohammed Guyegi, vacant.

Tribune Online gathered that Hon. Guyegi (Edu Constituency 8), had written a letter to the House on his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), saying that his defection was “premised upon a prolonged division and faction that had allegedly paralyzed the party since the inception of this administration, both at local government, state and national levels.”

Presiding over plenary proceedings of the state House of Assembly on Wednesday, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Engineer Yakubu Danladi Salihu, called for contributions of members of the House on the matter, whereby following members contributed to the debate on the contents of the letter; Hon. Adetiba-Olanrewaju R.O (Oke-Ero), ii. Hon. Magaji Abubakar Olawoyin (Ilorin Central); and Hon. Ganiyu Folabi Salau (Omupo).

The Speaker later said that there was no division or faction within the ruling APC from national to the ward level that could warrant Hon. Ndamusa to defect to another political party, having been elected on the platform of the APC.

He also said that Hon. Ndamusa had breached section 109 (g) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) by vacating his seat.

The Speaker, therefore, declared the Edu State Constituency seat in the Assembly vacant.





He also directed the Clerk to the House to communicate the development to the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Kwara State, accordingly.

Motion for adjournment of the plenary proceeding was moved by the House Leader, Hon. Magaji Abubakar Olawoyin (Ilorin Central) and seconded by Hon. Owolabi O. Rasaq (Share/Okeode).

